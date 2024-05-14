Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tavares, Holmberg, Kampf & New Coach

With the Toronto Maple Leafs out of the playoffs, there still is news to report about current roster players. Three Maple Leafs centers, David Kampf, Pontus Holmberg, and John Tavares, are playing at the World Championships. While Tavares is rumored to be on his way out of town via a trade, that seems silly. He has to waive his no-movement clause. Why would he do that?

Related: Islanders Can Benefit From Maple Leafs’ Offseason Changes

Finally, the Maple Leafs are involved in the head coach’s interviews. Two coaches with a long track record are reportedly involved in the process.

Item 1: Pontus Holmberg and David Kampf Playing Well at the World Championships

As noted, Pontus Holmberg and David Kampf are playing with their home countries at the IIHF World Championships. Each Maple Leafs center brings unique skills to their respective national teams. Holmberg, who previously represented Sweden at the World Junior U-20 Championships and the Olympics, is making his Worlds debut. So far, he’s been impressive. He has already tallied three primary assists in just three games, including one on the penalty kill. He’s showing an offensive upside.

Playing on the second line alongside Marcus Johansson and Andre Burakovsky, Holmberg has also contributed defensively with a plus-four rating. As Sweden prepares for their fourth preliminary game against Kazakhstan, Holmberg’s impact on both ends of the ice will be crucial as they aim to go far in the tournament.

David Kampf collected a pair of assists today in Czechia's 6-3 win over Norway. Registered 3 shots on goal in 17:12.#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/mnqmixiUjg — Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) May 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Kampf, who also has previous World Juniors experience with Czechia, is back representing his home country on the world stage. Kampf has also been instrumental in Czechia’s success, contributing two assists in their victory over Norway. In his specialized defensive role (similar to his role with the Maple Leafs), he’s played a crucial role in the penalty kill. Despite a tough loss to Switzerland, Kampf has maintained a plus-two rating while centering the third line. With his versatility and defensive skills, Kampf has been a valuable asset for Czechia as they gear up for their upcoming games.

Item 2: John Tavares Welcomed by Team Canada

Tavares, the third Maple Leafs’ center involved in the Worlds, made a thoughtful decision to join Team Canada at the IIHF World Championships shortly after his team’s disappointing early exit from the NHL playoffs. Facing conjecture about his future with the Maple Leafs, Tavares saw the Worlds as an opportunity to shift his focus away from the noise and onto the international stage. With the chance to represent his country and strengthen his case for a spot on the Canadian Olympic roster, Tavares answered the invitation to join the tournament.

Related: John Tavares’ Future as Maple Leafs’ Captain

Tavares had a strong tournament debut, leading Team Canada with seven shots on goal and an assist. Reflecting on his decision to participate, Tavares said it “made sense for many reasons.” The timing of the invitation, just 48 hours after the conclusion of the NHL playoffs, provided Tavares with a new challenge and a chance to regroup after a brutal end to the season.

Upon arriving at the tournament, Tavares was surprised and honored to be named captain of Team Canada. Despite feeling jet-lagged and disoriented, Tavares acknowledged the significance of the captaincy and expressed excitement about the opportunity to lead his country on the international stage.

Item 3: The Possibility of John Tavares Being Traded Seems Remote

One reason Tavares said he chose to join Team Canada was that, with a lot of speculation surrounding his future with the Maple Leafs following another disappointing Maple Leafs playoff exit, the World Championships allowed him to escape the noise. He was speaking broadly. However, speaking more precisely, while there is a lot of noise about Tavares being traded, it makes no sense.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Where is this stuff coming from? Something strange would have to be in the works for Tavares to consider waiving his no-trade clause, especially considering his deep connection to Toronto and his childhood dream of playing for the Maple Leafs. At this stage in his career, with only a few years left to play, Tavares likely values stability and familiarity over the uncertainty of relocating with his young family to a new team and city. Additionally, having established himself as a core player for the Maple Leafs, Tavares may feel a sense of loyalty to the organization and a desire to finish his career where he always wanted to play. I can even see him taking a team-friendly contract to stay. Jason Spezza and Mark Giordano did so for similar reasons.

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs’ Defenseman Jake Gardiner: Where Is He Now?

Additionally, Tavares likely has personal reasons for wanting to remain in Toronto, such as family ties or off-ice commitments. More than his hockey future is at play. For those who spin such a trade in the works, why would he be willing to uproot his life to make that happen? Some spin the idea that Tavares would move if he felt his role on the team was diminishing, but that seems like the pull of a self-centered ego. Call Tavares what you will; ego-centric isn’t something that sticks.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs have interviewed former Blues coach Craig Berube and ex-Kings bench boss Todd McLellan for their vacant head coaching position. Berube, who led the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup victory in 2019, boasts a .597 points percentage during his tenure with the Blues, while McLellan, with a .550 points percentage with the Kings over the past five years, brings extensive coaching experience despite more muted playoff success.

The interviews suggest that the Maple Leafs are considering candidates with proven track records and playoff experience to fill the coaching vacancy. Both coaches are available because they were canned for their recent failures. It’s interesting how this all works.