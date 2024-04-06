Matty Beniers Collects Point 100 with 2nd Period Goal Against Ducks

In a dominant second period for the Seattle Kraken against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night, Matty Beniers recorded his 14th goal of the season to give him 100 career points. After a spectacular rookie season – 24 goals, 33 assists – that earned him the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year, Beniers has experienced a bit of a sophomore slump in 2023-24. That is, except when he plays the Ducks. In four games against the club this season, he has seven points; across his career against them, he has 16.

Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The struggles of the Kraken have paralleled those of their prized second-year star. The Kraken are set to miss the postseason after advancing to the second round of the playoffs a season ago.

Reinforcements may be on the way, however, as Shane Wright was recently called up and appears ready for a full-time role with the club. He, like Beniers, is having an impressive game against the Ducks with two goals and an assist. These two will be foundational pieces for the club for the foreseeable future.