Bruins Rookie Spotlight: Johnny Beecher

As the Boston Bruins gear up for the 2024 playoffs to begin in a few short weeks, it’s the perfect time to do the final rookie spotlight of the 2023-24 season. For the first time in several seasons, the team had several rookies who had impactful moments in the NHL this season. It only feels fitting to round out the rookies this season with one of the two who made the team out of training camp back in October: Johnny Beecher.

Beecher’s season has not been without adjustments to the NHL, and he spent almost two months playing in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. But since his return to Boston last month, he has been an impactful player in a limited role and will be someone to watch in the playoffs.

Road to the NHL Draft

Johnny Beecher was born on April 5, 2001, in Elmira, New York. He joined the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), which plays in the US Hockey League (USHL), in the 2017-18 season. He had two solid seasons in the program, playing both in the USHL and for the United States’ U17 and U18 teams.

John Beecher of the U.S. National Development Program (Hickling Images)

Beecher was part of a very talented group that came up through the USNTDP together. The team included Jack Hughes, Matt Boldy, Cole Caulfield, Trevor Zegras, Matty Beniers, and Brock Faber. In a few years, as these players continue to develop and make their impact on the NHL, it may be looked back on as one of the best US teams of all time.

Going into the 2019 NHL Entry Level Draft, most predicted Beecher to be picked outside the first round, somewhere in the 40s. He was noted in scouting reports for being a responsible two-way player with a lot of size (he’s currently 6-foot-3) and a good hockey mind. He was not considered the flashiest of players, especially compared to his USNTDP teammates.

So the Bruins went a bit off the board when they selected him at pick 30 in the first round. He was the eighth player from the USNTDP to be selected in the first round, joining a list that included Hughes, Alex Turcotte, Zegras, Boldly, Spencer Knight, Cameron York, and Caulfield. It set an NHL Draft record for most players selected from a single team in the first round.

Joining Talented Michigan Wolverines

Unlike several former teammates, Beecher was always predicted to need a bit longer to develop into an NHL-ready talent. After the 2019 Draft, he stuck around the state of Michigan, joining the University of Michigan Wolverines of the NCAA. He joined a team that quickly became populated with many of today’s talented young NHL players.

Beecher had a solid career at Michigan. He played in three seasons, his best coming in his rookie year when he had nine goals and 16 points in 31 games. Additionally, that year, he made the US team for World Juniors, where he appeared in five games but did not register any points. He was named to the Big Ten Conference’s 2019-20 All-Rookie Team.

Beecher’s second season in Michigan was hampered by injuries, leading to him appearing in only 16 games, where he had four goals and eight points. In his third season, he missed the first eight games due to injury but still appeared in 34 games and had 15 points. That season, the Wolverines had an NCAA-record seven first-round draft picks on its roster but lost in the semifinals to Denver, who went on to win the championship.

Following the end of Michigan’s 2021-22 season, Beecher signed an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) that allowed him to join the Providence Bruins for the remainder of their season. Overall, he appeared in 81 games for the Wolverines and had 19 goals and 39 assists. It was a time when he continued to grow into his size and gained speed on the ice.

Professional Hockey Beginnings

Beecher made his professional hockey debut in the AHL on April 16, 2022, in a 3-2 victory against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. His first AHL points came in his third game, also against the Phantoms, where he had two goals and an assist for three points. In total, he appeared in nine games that season, registering five points.

Beecher spent the entirety of the 2022-23 season in the AHL, appearing in 61 games with nine goals and 23 points. It was a season that cemented him as a good defensive-minded forward, someone who would fit well in a bottom-six role. With several departures from the Bruins, notably Tomas Nosek, there was a spot open, and Beecher was a name going into the 2023-24 season that could compete for that open spot.

Johnny Beecher, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After his solid training camp, Beecher earned the open spot on the fourth line. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 11, 2023, logging 10 minutes of ice time, a hit, and seven penalty minutes. He also had 11 faceoffs, winning six of them for a FO% of 54.5 percent. His first NHL point, an assist, came on Oct. 19 against the San Jose Sharks and his first NHL goal on Nov. 6 against the Dallas Stars.

What Beecher Brings to the Bruins

Beecher has never been a high-scoring offensive talent, and it remains an area of improvement for him. Still, he finds other ways to be effective on the ice, whether it’s through his defensive or faceoff abilities. He has the second-highest faceoff win percentage (54.3%) on the Bruins’ roster, behind only Pavel Zacha (54.7%). I don’t think it is necessarily a coincidence that the team struggled on faceoffs when Beecher was down in Providence.

It’s not revolutionary to say, but the Bruins are a better team when they have an effective bottom-six. It showed on the ice last season after struggles in 2021-22. Beecher has had his adjustments, but on the whole, he has done a solid job this season. There is still room for him to grow and develop, which is why he spent some time in Providence. But it turned out to be for the best, as he’s played well since his return.

Oftentimes in the NHL, I think more defensive-minded players, both defensemen and forwards, like Beecher, get overlooked. There is obviously room for him to grow and improve, but not every forward needs to necessarily score 20+ goals a season to be effective on the ice every night. The Bruins have struggled with defense throughout the season. Look at the stretch they had in February, where it seemed like every night, they were giving up leads in the third period and then losing in overtime. Sometimes, a team just needs a guy who can be smart with the puck and defend a lead. I think he has the potential to really grow into that forward for the team.

As he continues to grow more comfortable in the NHL, it’ll be interesting to see if he can develop just a bit more offensively. Beecher has the size, mobility, defensive abilities, and hockey mind to be a pretty good two-way forward. He’s currently sitting at seven goals and 10 points in 48 games. I don’t think it is out of the picture to see him get more points next season, maybe somewhere in the 20-30 range. He is still only 23 years old, and as guys like Trent Frederic and Morgan Geekie have shown this season, some players just need more patience with their NHL development.

Beecher has made great improvements in his first NHL season, growing through the ups and the downs. He’ll be an interesting one to watch in the playoffs to see if his strong play from March will persist into the postseason. If he can help the fourth line be involved, the Bruins should finally make it out of the first round again.