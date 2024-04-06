What the Coyotes Are Getting by Signing Sam Lipkin

Typically speaking, most seventh-round picks rarely see the NHL, nor do they pan out even in the American Hockey League (AHL). However, that has been far from the truth for Arizona Coyotes 2021 seventh-round pick Sam Lipkin, as he’s exceeded expectations by miles. The 21-year-old recently signed his entry-level contract (ELC) and is expected to report to the Tucson Roadrunners for the remainder of the season. The Roadrunners are in prime position to contend for the Calder Cup, and adding Lipkin helps their cause.

“It’s a great situation for me, playing in NCAA Regionals and just leading into this,” Lipkin said. “There’s a great group in Tucson that I’m already familiar with from camp and being up with the organization. For me to be able to step into that situation is great, and I can’t ask for more.”

Now, the question looms: who is Lipkin, and what should fans expect from him in Tucson?

Who Exactly is Sam Lipkin?

Lipkin has always seemed to be the underdog throughout his career. He opted to take the United States Hockey League (USHL) route, where he played for the Chicago Steel. In his first season, the Philadelphia native registered just 11 points in 30 games. Overall, it wasn’t a very productive season, and while he did have plenty of trial and error, this wasn’t what NHL teams were looking for. However, in his second season with the Steel, he would light things up, notching 36 goals and 71 points in 59 games. The Coyotes later took him in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Sam Lipkin, Chicago Steel (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

He then committed to Quinnipiac University, where he would join a promising team. He exploded in his freshman season, collecting 14 goals and 43 points in 39 games. “His first year was crazy,” Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold said three weeks ago. “It was crazy to develop the way he did in the USHL and then have the first year he had for us. I don’t know if it’s fair to try to match that because it was phenomenal, but for sure, he’s had another good year.”

Lipkin followed up his freshman season with a down year but was still productive. He scored 15 goals and 35 points in 39 games. Lipkin is the definition of a two-way player and has all the tools to make an impact, whether that’s with the Roadrunners or Coyotes.

Lipkin Heads to Tucson to Help Playoff Push After NCAA Run

The Coyotes could let Lipkin play the remainder of the season in the NHL, but that wouldn’t be the wisest decision. Instead, he’ll play with the promising Roadrunners, who are filled with youth. It’s also fair to mention that after the NHL season concludes, he can play with Dylan Guenther and Josh Doan, who will return to the AHL for the Calder Cup playoffs.

“He’s been playing a lot stronger in the last month of the season,” Stempniak said while the Bobcats were still playing. “I think you were hoping he would take a little more of a step to drive play on his line, but in the last month especially, he’s been doing that more. He’s been playing on the inside. He’s been around the net. He’s been getting more passes in the slot. He’s been moving his feet more and skating more, and his game has improved.”

Lipkin will now have a chance to help the Roadrunner’s playoff push after his two seasons with the Bobcats.

Bright Future Ahead for Lipkin

Needless to say, Lipkin has an extremely bright future ahead of him and could see himself on a similar path to that of Josh Doan. Two seasons playing at the collegiate level and then playing a small portion with the Roadrunners before seeing an entire season of pro action. Whether that happens with Lipkin or not, he will crave his own path, just like he has throughout his whole career leading up to this point. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native will have every opportunity to showcase his skills with the Coyotes, especially for the remainder of this season.