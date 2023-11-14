Predicting Coyotes Prospects’ NHL Debuts

Throughout Bill Armstrong’s tenure as Arizona Coyotes general manager, if he’s taught us anything, it’s his desire to have as many prospects as possible. He’s also shown his willingness to trade up in certain scenarios to draft a particular player. Drafting players is one thing, but he also hasn’t been afraid to overbake prospects; Dylan Guenther being sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) is a prime example of this. With that, some prospects may take longer to reach the NHL. Now that most leagues are in full swing, the Coyotes have a glut of prospects making waves, but when could we see them rock the Kachina?

Dmitri Simashev

Arguably, one of the most intriguing names on this list is Dmitri Simashev, the Coyotes’ 2023 sixth-overall selection. The Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), where Simashev currently plays, is known for not being very conducive to the development of younger players. This makes sense, as most players are much older, barring a few prospects, just like Simashev. So, when is a reasonable estimate for the 6-foot-5 defenseman to play in the desert?

For starters, Simashev is on a two-year contract with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv, which keeps him in the KHL until 2024-25. After that, he can sign his entry-level contract (ELC) with the Coyotes. Playing in the KHL could help him get used to the style of play in the NHL, but nothing will compare to the NHL’s talent. With that in mind, a fair estimate could be two to three years until Simashev is up in the NHL. He still has several obstacles ahead of him and parts of his game to work on. If he can round out his game and become a lockdown defenseman, the critics won’t be chirping Armstrong and staff for this pick.

He could also use a season in the AHL with the Tucson Roadrunners after his KHL contract is up, but that’ll be up to Armstrong if that’s necessary.

Sam Lipkin

Highly touted prospects tend to be first or second-round picks, the ones that get the most coverage. That has been the opposite for Sam Lipkin, who is playing with Quinnipiac University in the NCAA as a seventh-round pick, putting on a show. Last season, he took his freshman year on with a mission in mind, scoring 43 points in 39 games. We’ve seen plenty of players jump from their first college season to the NHL, but Lipkin elected to stay with Quinnipiac, furthering his development under head coach Rand Pecknold.

Sam Lipkin, Chicago Steel (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

With his sophomore season in full swing, when is a reasonable timeline for Lipkin to make it to the NHL level? Realistically, it could be next season, especially if he has a strong camp and proves he can handle the NHL level. However, Armstrong hasn’t hesitated to send prospects to the Roadrunners in the past, so that is likely the more realistic option. Lipkin is likely one to two years out from the NHL, but getting a player like this in the seventh round usually never happens, so just by making the NHL, Lipkin has beat all odds.

Daniil But

Daniil But has the potential to be the steal of the 2023 Draft and be a game-changer for the Coyotes. But was projected as a late first-round pick or even a second-round pick with the lack of scouting the 6-foot-5 Russian got. Similar to Simashev, But has a contract with Lokomotiv for two more seasons, so we won’t see him in a Kachina soon. However, his recent play as an 18-year-old in the KHL is very encouraging, as he has ten points in 20 games.

But is ever so slightly easier to project than his teammate Simashev; although it’s always challenging to predict how NHL prospects will turn out, there’s always a risk. But could realistically be in the NHL by the 2025-26 season, that is, if he doesn’t need any seasoning in the AHL. If he is deemed ready for the NHL, he could be playing a significant role on the team, as by that time, the Coyotes should be competing to have their draft selections turn into promising players.

But has to work on several aspects of his game, but shoring up those issues would be monumental for the Coyotes’ hopes of winning their first Stanley Cup.

Michael Hrabal

Defensemen and goaltenders are commonly the hardest to project in the NHL, especially when they’re just 18 years old. It also doesn’t help that the Coyotes haven’t been able to draft and develop a goalie in years. They usually have gotten that via trade or waivers. However, all that could change with Michael Hrabal, who was taken in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft. Hrabal stands in at 6-foot-6, and his skill goes beyond his frame, with tremendous puck-tracking ability among so much more.

So far this season, he’s off to a pleasing start in the NCAA, and the Coyotes staff have been content with that. “In the NCAA, sometimes there’s a bit of a hierarchy, but he’s had the opportunity and he has grabbed it so far,” McTavish said. “He has a shutout already and he has given his team a chance in a few games that were close. He’s been a difference maker already. Something we look for is being able to make timely saves and I feel like he’s got a couple of those games already under his belt.”

Michael Hrabal, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hrabal is a project; there is no denying that, but when could he see his first action in the crease with the Coyotes? It will likely be a long time; an estimate could be anywhere from three to four years or even five. Goalies take a long time to develop, and that’s okay, especially since the Coyotes have two solid netminders in the NHL right now.

Conor Geekie

Entering the 2022 NHL Draft, there was a desire to come out with a center or multiple centers. After drafting Logan Cooley third overall, Armstrong was on the phones and ultimately traded up to take Conor Geekie. Geekie has been considered a project, as well as someone with lots of potential, but it will take a while to reach it. Last season, he took a step forward in the Western Hockey League (WHL), but for a first-round pick, it wasn’t anything crazy.

However, after a strong training camp with the Coyotes, he looks like a completely different player in the WHL. He had a chance to make the Coyotes roster this season; of course, that didn’t happen, but if he continues to play well and mature, we could see Geekie debut in the NHL next season.

Future Is Filled With Promise

Whether it’s a first-round pick or a seventh-round pick, it’s always challenging to predict when a player will play in the NHL, let alone how they’ll do. Though, Armstrong has set the Coyotes up for success. He built up a prospect pool from scratch and has an exorbitant amount of draft capital for future years. With past GMs rushing prospects or not developing them correctly, it’s a breath of fresh air to see the Coyotes staff making the right moves at the right times. The future is filled with promise, with bright seasons ahead in the desert.