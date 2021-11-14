Today in Hockey History: Nov. 14

This date in National Hockey League history saw a son join his father in the 1,000-point club. There was also plenty of offensive milestones reached while a handful of goaltenders did their thing between the pipes. In addition to being a memorable date in Vancouver, the youngest coach in NHL history was hired. The THW time machine is warmed up and ready to take back through the years to relive all the best from this date.

Hull Makes History

Brett Hull scored two goals and added an assist on Nov. 14, 1998, to lead the way in the Dallas Stars’ 3-1 road win at the Boston Bruins. With the big performance, he became the 53rd player in NHL history to score 1,000 points in his career.

He made history by joining Bobby Hull in the 1,000-point club to become the first-ever father-son duo to score 1,000 points in their careers. Brett retired in 2005 with 741 goals and 1,391 points, outscoring his Hall of Fame dad by 131 goals and 221 points.

Milestone Goals

Hull was far from the only all-time great to reach a major milestone on this date, starting on Nov. 14, 1957, with Ted Lindsay scoring the 325th goal of his career in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-2 loss to the Bruins. At the time, this put him in third place on the all-time goal-scoring list, behind Maurice Richard and his former linemate, Gordie Howe.

Speaking of Howe, On Nov. 14, 1964, he moved past Richard as the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring leader, including the playoffs. The 627th goal of his career came in a 4-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens, the team Richard scored all 626 of his goals for.

Detroit’s veteran core of Howe, Gadsby, and Lindsay. (THW Archives)

Bryan Trottier scored his 492nd career goal on Nov. 14, 1989, to pass Jean Ratelle for 14th on the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring list. That evening, his goal wasn’t enough as the New York Islanders lost 5-4 to the visiting Philadelphia Flyers.

That same night, Larry Robinson had two assists in the first period of the Los Angeles Kings’ 8-6 win over the Calgary Flames. This gave him 896 points to move past Brad Park into third place on the NHL’s all-time point-scoring list among defensemen, trailing only Denis Potvin and Bobby Orr.

Joe Nieuwendyk scored his 230th NHL career goal on Nov. 14, 1992, making him the Flames’ all-time leading goal scorer in a 5-3 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning. He scored 314 goals for the Flames before being traded to the Stars in 1995. They are still the third-most in team history, trailing Theron Fleury and Jarome Iginla, who was sent to Calgary in that 1995 trade with Dallas.

On Nov. 14, 1996, Ed Olczyk scored his 300th career goal and 700th career point in the Kings’ 4-1 win over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs. He retired with 342 goals and 794 points, the 19th most in league history by an American-born player.

One year later, on Nov. 14, 1997, Dave Gagner scored his 300th career NHL goal as the Florida Panthers lost 5-2 to the visiting Philadelphia Flyers. He finished his 15-season career with 318 total goals for six different teams.

Bruins goaltender Gerry Cheevers started a historic streak on Nov. 14, 1971, with an 11-2 win over the Kings. He made 29 saves to begin an NHL-record 32-game unbeaten streak which saw him go 24-0-8. Orr scored his second career hat trick and three assists while Phil Esposito added two goals and three assists.

Cheevers went 32 games without a loss in 1971-72. (Photo by B Bennett/Getty Images)

Five years later, on Nov. 14, 1976, Cheevers became the fourth goaltender in Bruins’ team history to win 150 games with a 5-3 win against the visiting Colorado Rockies. Pete McNab led the offense with two goals and an assist. He retired in 1980 with 226 victories, the fourth-most by a Bruins’ netminder.

More Goaltending Moments

Bernie Parent outdueled Johnny Bower on Nov. 14, 1965, to earn his first career shutout. He made 30 saves, while Forbes Kennedy and Al Langlois scored in the Bruins’ 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs. Parent retired after 13 NHL seasons with 54 shutouts.

Mike Vernon registered his 200th career victory on Nov. 14, 1992, as the Flames won 5-3 at the Tampa Bay Lightning. He became the first goalie in franchise history to win 200 games with the team and the 38th to ever do so in the NHL.

Tom Barrasso became the first goaltender to record 150 victories as a member of the Penguins, on Nov. 14, 1995, in a 4-2 win against the visiting Stars. Mario Lemieux led the scoring with two goals and an assist.

Three years later, on Nov. 14. 1998, he recorded his 31st career shutout in a 4-0 win against the visiting Panthers. He became the third Penguins’ netminder to earn a shutout that season, joining Peter Skudra and Jean-Sebastien Aubin, the first time in team history where this had happened.

On Nov. 14, 2001, Patrick Roy made 26 saves to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the Minnesota Wild. With the victory, he became the first goaltender in NHL history to win 200 games with two different teams, the Avalanche and Canadiens.

Thomas Gradin became the fifth player in Vancouver Canucks’ history to score 300 points on Nov. 14, 1982, in a 6-5 loss at the Winnipeg Jets. He reached the milestone in just 330 games with the team.

On Nov. 14, 1989, Brian Bradley lit the lamp at 17:12 of the first period to score the 5,000th goal in Canucks’ franchise history. The historic goal came in a 4-4 with the Capitals.

Rookie Mike Fountain became the 18th goaltender in NHL history to record a shutout in his league debut on Nov. 14, 1996, as the Canucks won 3-0 at the Devils.

1992: Mike Fountain selected by @Canucks 45th overall in National Hockey League entry draft. https://t.co/Don4tSv90E pic.twitter.com/GEiUQ9Pzwj — Doug Norris (@GoalieHistory) June 20, 2020

He was very busy in his first game with 40 saves. Also, Dave Babych became the third player in NHL history to play 300 or more career games with three different teams. He joined Bill Gadsby and Joe Mullen as the only “3 x 300” players.

Odds & Ends

Defenseman King Clancy scored the 137th and final goal of his career on Nov. 14, 1936, in the Maple Leafs’ 6-2 home win against the Blackhawks. His last goal came via the penalty shot and ended up being the game-winner.

Gadsby played in his 1,200th NHL game on Nov. 14, 1965, in the Red Wings 2-2 tie with the Canadiens Montreal. At the time, he ranked third in career NHL games played behind teammate Howe (1,269) and Toronto’s Red Kelly (1,203).

On Nov. 14, 1979, the Capitals hired Gary Green as their new head coach, replacing Dan Belisle. At just 26-years-old, he became the youngest head coach in NHL history. His stint in Washington lasted just about two years as he was fired after a 1-12-0 start to the 1981-82 season. This was his only NHL head coaching job, and he started a long broadcasting career shortly after his dismissal.

On this day in 1979, the @Capitals named Gary Green as their new head coach. At just 26 years-old he was the youngest coach in NHL history #Hockey365 #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/xqTfIZNhba — Mike Commito (@mikecommito) November 14, 2019

Ryan Smyth scored his third career hat trick on Nov. 14, 2000, and Tommy Salo earned his 18th career shutout as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Blues 3-0. Smyth became the first player in NHL history to score all three goals in a 3-0 victory twice in his career.

Defenseman Don Sweeney became just the fourth player and the second defenseman to ever appear in 1,000 games with the Bruins on Nov. 14, 2002, in a 4-1 win over the visiting Islanders. Of course, he is now the general manager of the team.

Tim Jackman, celebrating his 28th birthday on Nov. 14, 2009, scored 16 seconds in the Islanders’ 5-4 shootout loss to the Panthers. His tally set the league record for the fastest goal to start a game scored by a player on his birthday.

The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted a new class on Nov. 16, 2016, as Rogie Vachon, Pat Quinn, Sergei Makarov, and Eric Lindros took their place among the all-time greats.

Lindros took his place in the Hall of Fame in 2016. (Photo by Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images)

On Nov. 14, 2017, the first-year Vegas Golden Knights used their fifth goaltender on the season in just their 17th game. Dylan Ferguson, who was an emergency injury call-up from the Western Hockey League, entered the game midway through the third period after starter Maxime Legace gave up seven goals. He allowed one goal on the two shots he faced.

Happy Birthday to You

A grand total of 17 current and former NHL players share a birthday on Nov. 14. The most recognizable names of this group are Bryan Watson (79), Rod Seiling (77), Don Lever (69), Aaron Broten (61), Jackman (40), and 2018 Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall (30).