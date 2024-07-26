3 Offseason Bullets Still in Treliving’s Chamber for Maple Leafs

The NHL offseason rumor mill has slowed down recently, with executives and players all going their separate ways for the summer. There isn’t a lot of action, but that doesn’t mean teams are done making changes. That includes the Toronto Maple Leafs who did a lot to change their blue line but are looking for some help at forward and might have a few more moves in their back pocket.

Back in March, I wrote that GM Brad Treliving might have had one more bullet in his chamber if the Leafs didn’t fare well in the playoffs. At the time, I wrote:

“Because the money is committed to the top stars, Fox argues Treliving only has one bullet left in his chamber that he can fire during the summer. That would be firing head coach Sheldon Keefe. When asked by Marek if that would be the right decision, Fox responded, “What else are you gonna do?”

It turned out that Toronto did flop out of the postseason, Keefe was fired and Craig Berube was hired as the new head coach. Now, some four months later, it’s worth asking if Treliving has more bullets in his chamber ahead of a new season.

A Possible Timothy Liljegren or Nick Roberston Trade

Defenseman Timothy Liljegren could still be traded. He isn’t necessarily a lock in the top four, and his $3 million salary is potentially too high for a third-pair defenseman (even if you could make the argument that so is Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s deal). Trading him could help the team acquire a solid third-line center or another top-nine forward.

Timothy Liljegren, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

NHL insider Chris Johnston remarked in early July, “We’ll see if Timothy Liljegren still gets traded. I know he was signed to a two-year extension but I don’t think you can entirely rule out a trade in his circumstance yet. They’re still going to keep chipping away at the roster.”

Liljegren has been involved in trade rumors for several seasons. His new contract doesn’t necessarily protect him from being part of future trade discussions. Much of this depends on what happens with Jani Hakanpaa. Is he healthy? Is he not? Is he officially joining the roster at some point?

Like Liljegren, Nick Robertson’s name has been in the rumor mill for years. The biggest difference between these two is that reports surfaced Robertson wanted to be moved and was looking for a fresh start somewhere else. The Leafs say they want to keep the forward and Treliving sees a bright future for the player, but that relationship is on thin ice. Does a team that missed out on landing a forward in free agency give the Leafs a call? They might.

One of the things teams will start to look at in late July and early August are potential candidates for professional tryouts. When free agents don’t sign deals and they’re looking for work, those players turn to teams who have holes to fill and opportunities to make a club in camp. Toronto will certainly look at PTOs given their salary cap situation.

It’s not clear who will be available, but the Leafs have a history of finding useful players this way. Last season it was Noah Gregor. He wound up playing 63 games for the Maple Leafs. He didn’t get re-signed this summer, but that’s not unusual. Names like James van Riemsdyk, Tyler Johnson, Justin Schultz, Kevin Shattenkirk and others are still out there. The latter two could be intriguing if the Leafs do wind up trading Liljegren and Hakanpaa is a no-go.

Signing a forward or two to a PTO puts pressure on the young guys to earn their spots in camp. That includes Easton Cowan, Nick Roberston, and Fraser Minten, all of whom the Leafs don’t want to simply give a spot to.

Leafs Could Finally Move Mitch Marner

It seems most signs are pointing to Mitch Marner staying put, but the big bullet still in the chamber would be a trade that sees Marner moved in a blockbuster deal. This might be the kind of trade that only happens if all other moves fail or the player ultimately says enough is enough and finds a team he’s comfortable going to.

If the Maple Leafs are trying to free up significant cap space, a Marner trade would be the fastest way to get from Point A to Point B. It’s certainly risky and it won’t be easy, but regardless of how much or how little it gets discussed over the next few weeks, there is always the possibility a trade comes out of nowhere.