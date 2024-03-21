Brad Treliving Saved Specific Bullet For Maple Leafs’ Offseason

In a recent conversation, Sportsnet’s Luke Fox and Jeff Marek spoke about what it would mean for the postseason to be considered a success or a failure for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is winning a single round enough with the current roster new GM Brad Treliving constructed? Or, would winning only one round be considered a monumental failure?

Many believe if the Leafs don’t win at least one round, maybe two, some changes may have to happen. Previously, the focus has often been on first-round success. It took everything the Leafs could muster just to win a round. Last year, they advanced but fell short against the Florida Panthers in the playoffs. This season, even though the Leafs are arguably not as strong a team, more is expected of them.

The Expectations Are High on the Maple Leafs This Season

Fox explained that, fair or not, a lot is riding on the Maple Leafs going farther than they’ve gone in previous playoff appearances. At some point, getting in and beating one opponent doesn’t cut it. He explained:

“I think you gotta win two rounds. Or, if you go out in the second round, there’s no excuse for going out in the first round, which is maybe too high of a bar because they’re going to be underdogs in that first round, but what they achieved last season I think they absolutely have to win a round and if you’re going to lose in the second round, you got to push it to seven, you got to go down fighting.”

Fox added that there are no excuses now. All of the Leafs’ top guys are getting big salaries and being paid to perform. And, for those who aren’t getting the money this year, their future of big-money earnings is already secure. Each player is having a good season but that needs to carry over to the playoffs. It’s time to perform. The fan base and the organization won’t tolerate a lackluster effort.

What Happens If The Leafs Flop Out Again?

Because the money is committed to the top stars, Fox argues Treliving only has one bullet left in his chamber that he can fire during the summer. That would be firing head coach Sheldon Keefe. When asked by Marek if that would be the right decision, Fox responded, “What else are you gonna do?”

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Noting that Mitch Marner might be the one player the Leafs could trade, Fox called that deal complicated. Marner has full no move, meaning the easiest, quickest, and most impactful move. Fox seems to argue that Treliving might have kept Keefe around, in part, so that he had an out during the offseason.

He noted, “I think you know, I think Brad Treliving saved this bullet for a reason. And I think if they don’t perform strongly in the playoffs, and I’m not, who knows how it goes down, it might not be Keefe’s fault. I just feel like something has to change and that’s the easiest change to make.” In other words, whether a loss is on the coach or the players, the coach is going to be the one who feels it.

Keefe Is In a Position to Be the Fall Guy

Keefe was given a two-year contract extension in 2023 that would run to the end of the 2025-26 season. One could argue there’s a reason the Treliving didn’t go longer. If it was required that the GM needed flexibility to move on from the coach, it would have been much tougher to do on a three or five-year deal.

Frankly, if the Leafs are embarrassed in the postseason, Keefe needs to go regardless. Even if the players are to blame, Keefe has had his chances. This season is his do-or-die.