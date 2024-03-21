Casey Mittelstadt Delivers Immediately for Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have been searching for a second-line center for a long time. They tried to fill the gap with a bunch of deals before the season, but it was a shrewd move at the trade deadline that might have solved the problem. The early returns from Casey Mittelstadt have shored up some of the depth scoring issues – just in time for the postseason.

In five games since coming to the Avalanche, Mittelstadt has scored in four of them. Colorado is a sparkling 5-0-0 in those games and has moved within a point of the best record in the Western Conference. With 13 games to go in the regular season, Mittlestadt is making his case to emerge as a crucial top-six contributor when the playoffs roll around.

Mittelstadt’s Scoring Makes Avs More Dangerous

Mittelstadt was the leading scorer for the Buffalo Sabres when the Eastern Conference squad sent him to Colorado at the trade deadline. The price tag wasn’t cheap, as Colorado had to send Bowen Byram – a defenseman with plenty of potential – to Buffalo. Colorado’s depth on defense allowed for the trade, and Mittelstadt hasn’t missed a beat. Despite changing addresses and conferences, he has a four-game point streak going, which includes a pair of crucial assists in two overtime victories.

Casey Mittelstadt, Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

It’s no secret that the second-line center position has been a thorn in Colorado’s side recently. Ryan Johansen was supposed to be a discount fix, with the Nashville Predators taking on a chunk of his salary. Ross Colton was also brought in to audition for the part, but neither of them could find consistency in their opportunity. That caused some wheeling and dealing at the trade deadline which brought in Mittelstadt and defenseman Sean Walker while shipping out Byram and Johansen.

Overall, the deals have already helped Colorado’s offense. Mittelstadt has two goals and two assists in his five games with the club. One of his helpers came on a goal by Walker, who has lit the lamp twice since joining the Avalanche. Most notably, the Avs haven’t lost since those two joined the lineup, going 5-0-0 with three wins in overtime. Two of those OT victories were on the road against two of the top Western Conference stalwarts in the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers.

How Mittelstadt Helps in the Short Term

Besides the obvious benefit from the scoring output at the second-line center spot, Mittelstadt has breathed a bit of fresh air into the Avalanche. February wasn’t the team’s best month, as the team went 5-6-2 from Feb. 5 to March 1. Colorado has won seven straight – including five in a row since the deadline. Some may point to the three overtime wins during the five-game winning streak as a bit lucky, but all three of those wins came on the road.

Casey Mittelstadt, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

Four of the wins during the current winning streak came away from home, tying the longest road winning streak for the club this season. That’s no small thing as the Avalanche’s record away from Ball Arena in 2024 was a middling 6-7-2 before the current streak. The difference is the new guys; In the last four games, the Avalanche have scored 17 goals and Mittelstadt or Walker have scored or assisted on seven of them.

The early contributions are certainly welcome, especially if they’re going to help win overtime contests. Colorado is 7-5 in overtime games this season, and that includes a 3-0 mark since acquiring Mittelstadt and Walker. The best part of this situation is that Mittelstadt is still getting used to his new teammates. He’s performed well on the second line, playing mostly with Artturi Lehkonen and Jonathan Drouin. Both Lehkonen and Drouin have five points in their last five games and once they get more familiar with each other, the sky might be the limit.

What Mittelstadt Means for Colorado’s Future

It’s hard to say if the Avalanche will keep Mittelstadt around long term, but his recent resume is making a good case for the 25-year-old center. His contract expires after this season, but he’ll be a restricted free agent – meaning the Avs will have a chance to match potential offers. That will give general manager Chris MacFarland a good glimpse at what the market will demand for him before having to make a decision this summer.

Casey Mittelstadt, Buffalo Sabres (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Avalanche’s salary cap situation is a tight one. Newly-acquired defenseman Walker is also in a contract year, and superstar forward Mikko Rantanen’s current deal expires after next season. Extending Rantanen could get expensive and when you add in the return of captain Gabriel Landeskog’s salary off of long-term injured reserve for next season, it’s a lot of talent to fit under the cap, even though it’s slated to rise. Colorado is no stranger to salary-cap gymnastics, as the team has been able to make some crucial extensions (see Cale Makar, Devon Toews, and Lehkonen) over the past few seasons.

Don’t be surprised if the Avalanche try and keep Mittelstadt around. Of course, the sample size of five games still needs expansion, but he’s fit in very well in his short time. He’s also notably durable; He played all 82 games last season – his first full campaign in the NHL – and has logged 67 games so far this season. Colorado has been looking for durability and consistency at that second-line center spot, and Mittelstadt immediately delivered on both fronts. His audition will continue into the postseason, so don’t be surprised if a deep playoff run helps keep Mittelstadt in Colorado for years to come.