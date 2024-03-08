Avalanche Hope Mittelstadt Can Solve Center Depth Woes

The Colorado Avalanche were busy buyers at the trade deadline, and one of the most important decisions they made was to take another swing at a spot in the lineup that has been a headache for the past two seasons. Ever since Nazem Kadri left after the team’s Stanley Cup-winning season in 2022, the Avs have been trying to find a consistent performer as the team’s second-line center.

Enter Casey Mittelstadt, who came to the team in a trade deadline deal with the Buffalo Sabres. The 25-year-old center was Buffalo’s leading scorer at the time of the deal, and Colorado hopes he’ll be able to deliver more of a consistent scoring punch at a spot that has essentially been a revolving door for the last 150 games.

What Mittelstadt Brings to Colorado

With 47 points through 62 games this season, Mittelstadt has proven he can score in many situations. He centered each of Buffalo’s top three lines at different parts of the season and performed well no matter who his linemates were. That is a bit of a hidden value that should help the Avalanche. There have been a lot of shakeups in the second and third lines this season for a variety of reasons, and that adaptability might be the best thing Mittelstadt has going for him in Colorado.

Mittelstadt landed career highs in every scoring category in 2022-23, notching 15 goals and 44 assists for 59 points. His potential was noticed around the league, but he became an interesting piece for Buffalo to bargain with. The Sabres already have Dylan Cozens and Tage Thompson wrapped up in long-term extensions, so getting Bowen Byram in the deal for Mittelstadt gave Buffalo a chance to bolster depth in another area.

The 25-year-old center is known for his playmaking, but his vision on the ice is exceptional and intuitive. He also has a knack for creating chances, as he creates plenty of rebounds. Adding that to a line that could feature the great hands of a player like Valeri Nichushkin creates the opportunity for many chances at the net for the second line. Colorado has a lot of players that can score, and Mittelstadt’s selfishness could really make him a good fit in a spot the Avs have had a hard time filling.

Avalanche Have Struggled to Fill Key Role

Once Kadri was gone to Calgary in free agency, the Avalanche tried to fill the gap with several players. In the 2022-23 season, J.T. Compher was arguably the best performer at that spot. Compher’s main position is at the wing, but he was a solid performer down the middle when the Avs needed him to be – tallying career highs in assists (35) and points (52) while playing in all 82 games. That turned into a nice contract for Compher with the Detroit Red Wings in free agency, but that certainly didn’t solve Colorado’s issue at the position.

Evan Rodrigues and Alex Newhook were also given chances at the position in 2022-23, but their play was largely inconsistent, and neither are even with the team anymore. Eager to shore that up this season, general manager Chris MacFarland went on the attack in the offseason. The Avs brought in the likes of Ryan Johansen and Ross Colton in some offseason trades, but those results have been a bit of a mixed bag. Colton is seventh on the team with 33 points but has had stretches of inconsistency. Johansen tallied 13 goals for Colorado and was a good voice in the locker room, but he never really seemed to find his place on the ice.

Johansen was dealt to the Philadelphia Flyers in another deadline deal that brought defenseman Sean Walker to the Avalanche, meaning this is likely Mittelstadt’s spot to lose for the rest of the campaign. The struggle has been real at that position this season. Avs centers have accounted for 166 points this season, and Nathan MacKinnon is responsible for 109 of them. That’s too big of a disparity between the top-line center and the guy below him on the depth chart for a team that wants to be a legitimate contender.

Why Mittelstadt is Set Up for Success

Mittelstadt brings a lot of versatility to Colorado’s second line, but he’ll also have a bit more help around him. Colorado’s faced several injuries and other issues that impacted their depth scoring this season, but the team seems to be coming out of the woods on that front. Artturi Lehkonen is back from a scary injury earlier this season, and his scoring touch has returned, too. The Avs should also get Nichushkin back from the NHL’s player assistance program fairly soon, giving another potent option to Colorado’s offense.

Adding Walker to the mix on the blue line should also not be overlooked. He has a fantastic knack for jumping into the play, and his fast-paced style should fit right in with Colorado’s blistering pace. Of course, the other names mentioned above have also had ample opportunity to perform with those same teammates, but the chemistry has been an option. Mittelstadt’s versatility should help him while playing alongside some proven scorers.

Colorado isn’t looking too far into the future, as the team is clearly in championship mode. Their superstars are well-known, but it’s the depth that will need to pick things up if the team wants another deep playoff run. Most importantly, the Avs don’t need Mittelstadt to set the world on fire. Colorado has a couple of those guys doing just that. The Avalanche are simply searching for consistency and reliability. If they can get close to the same consistency from Mittelstadt as they got from Kadri’s last season with the Avs, the team might just be celebrating another Cup victory this summer.