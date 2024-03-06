Avalanche Strike Key Areas With Trades

While there were many rumors, connections, and possibilities of specific teams looking at certain players heading into Friday, March 8 trade deadline, only a little noise was made, which included the Colorado Avalanche. Many names were linked to backup goaltenders to help Alexandar Georgiev or a “2C” with term to assist with the top-six. Still, out of nowhere, general manager Chris MacFarland and president of hockey ops Joe Sakic saw the opportunity to make changes that could better the team and struck immediately.

They traded for Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Sean Walker and acquired Buffalo Sabres’ Casey Mittlestadt. They are potentially fixing the “2C” issue with Mittlestadt but bolstering the defense with Walker and what he brings with his skill set. If you ask around the fanbase and the NHL community, the prices were pretty steep, but you pay what you believe is necessary to make your team better the next day and onward. Let’s go over these trades that occurred and see how they impact the team and how they could open the idea of more moves potentially being made.

Strengthen The Top Six With a Shocking Package

Buffalo Sabres send over 25-year-old center Casey Mittlestadt for 22-year-old defenseman Bowen Byram.

It was a shock for many to see Byram go with the potential he had, but with the previous trade coming in with Walker, seeing him go isn’t that much of a shock. On the season, Mittlestadt has 14 goals and 33 assists for 47 points, leading the team in points and even strength assists. The Avalanche took on the final year of the contract with a cap hit of $2.55 million, which was a significant factor going into the offseason with Mittlestadt and how much he would ask for in free agency as a restricted free agent. He now joins a more offensive-driven team with ambitions to win another Stanley Cup and prove his worth for the remainder of the season and into the postseason to help drive his following contract numbers.

Casey Mittelstadt with the Buffalo Sabres (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Losing Byram is tough. He was part of the 2022 Stanley Cup run and has shown a lot of potential to grow in his game, but he wasn’t able to live up to it. Whether injuries or personal reasons kept him out of the lineup, he always had an obstacle in front of him right when he got his game going. He now joins a Sabres team that will let him grow his game more and help bolster their defensive prospect pool at only 22.

Colorado Avalanche Grade: A

Avalanche Bolster the Defence with Surprise Addition

The Flyers send Sean Walker, a 2026 fifth-round pick for Ryan Johansen, and a 2025 conditional first-round pick (Top-10 protected)

If you told me the Avalanche would look to add a top-end defenceman this deadline, I would have questioned you, but this trade goes far beyond player and team depth. On the season, Walker has six goals and 16 assists for 22 points, and while his production has tapered a bit from his streak earlier in the season (two points in the last five games), he is a versatile player who can fit in many roles. He can play both left and right defensive positions, help boost the penalty kill, and is excellent at leading the rush offensively.

At 5-foot-11 and 191 pounds, he isn’t the biggest and scariest defenceman on the ice. Still, as stated before, he can put your team in multiple scoring opportunities with his ability to join the rush or create the rush on his own off a defensive play, which helps bountifully with Cale Makar’s ability to do that already on the top pair. He is a UFA this offseason, so his play for the remainder of the season could be an essential factor in how much he asks for. The 2025 fifth-round pick is a “depth” pick that can be included in numerous trades for extra leverage.

Sean Walker with the Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Johansen project was sometimes rough, both from a production standpoint and a cap standpoint. With 13 goals and ten assists for 23 points on the season and a cap hit of $4 million, it wasn’t going to cut it. His offense was streaky, and he bounced around the lines to see if he could get anything going. They not only upgraded at the center with the Mittlestadt trade, which is cheaper, less expensive, and can be re-signed for longer at a better value. The first-round pick, I’m guessing, was not only a driving factor for the price for Walker but also to take Johansen’s total cap hit; the Flyers immediately waived Johansen when the trade went through. Unless the Avalanche have a catastrophe next season and the pick ends up in the top ten, it’s likely the pick will stay with the Sabres next season.

Colorado Avalanche Grade: B+

Can Moves Still Be Made?

Regarding assets the Avalanche can use for any upcoming trades, they still have this season’s first-round pick, their 2026 first-round pick, any prospects they see fit open to be moved, and cap space of just over $3 million. Whether it be a backup goaltender, forward depth, or just moving prospects and picks around, this team still needs some work, especially with how other clubs are loading up.