Golden Knights’ Mantha Trade Leaves Room for More

An already monstrous Vegas Golden Knights team got even bigger on Tuesday, landing 6-foot-5 winger Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals in exchange for their 2024 second-round pick and 2026 fourth-round pick ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. The 29-year-old’s 20 goals so far this season (to go with 34 points) already represents his highest scoring total since potting 25 with the Detroit Red Wings back in 2018-19.

While the acquisition of Mantha may not satiate Golden Knights fans who had their eye on Jake Guentzel, it is nonetheless a shrewd, cost-effective move that bolsters the club’s forward corps, fits the organizational identity and possibly leaves room for more to come.

Let’s break down the deal:

Mantha Brings Size and Finish

As he is, Mantha is a big body that occupies space in front of the net and knows how to finish off a goal. He figures to be an asset at even strength and on the power play, causing headaches for opposing goalies while creating room for teammates to operate along the perimeter of the offensive zone.

WELCOME TO VEGAS, ANTHONY MANTHA!!!!! 🤩https://t.co/EtTA2mjPxW — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 6, 2024

Perhaps equally appealing to what Mantha brings is what he could bring to the table. One of the maddening aspects of the Quebec native since being drafted 20th overall back in 2013 is the fact that, despite his large frame, he isn’t a particularly physical presence. However, you’d have to imagine there’s hope that he’ll buy into the team ethos of tough, defensive-minded, physical play. After all, the nine-year veteran has never advanced past the first round of the NHL playoffs, so the prospect of finally winning a series with the defending Stanley Cup champions should offer plenty of motivation.

That Mantha is on track to set a new career-best in goals scored would’ve surely been another key factor in his acquisition. Vegas currently sits a middling 14th league-wide in goals per game (3.18), trailing even the Ottawa Senators. The club will need some help improving on that average with 19-goal scorer Jack Eichel and 16-goal man Mark Stone both out of the lineup.

Price Is Right for Mantha

The Mantha trade had as much to do with what the Golden Knights gave up as what they got. To land a 20-goal scorer and excellent fit to the forward ranks, the club parted with two draft picks, neither of which was a first-rounder. Even with the loss of this year’s second-rounder, Vegas still has six picks remaining in the upcoming 2024 draft, including their own first and the Pittsburgh Penguins’ third-round selection.

The value of the return package for Mantha represented a stark drop from what the Capitals had to send out in order to acquire the 2014 CHL Player of the Year. Less than three years ago (April of 2021), Washington surrendered a 2021 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik for a player who delivered just 44 goals across parts of four injury-riddled seasons in the nation’s capital. The first turned out to be young standout Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston.

Anthony Mantha with the Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Mantha’s underwhelming stint with the Capitals certainly diminished his trade value, but fans looking for signs of hope for a bounce back in Vegas need only look back at last year’s deadline deal for Ivan Barbashev. The former St. Louis Blue was coming off a few uneven, inconsistent seasons before catching fire with the Golden Knights, becoming one of their most impactful postseason performers. There’s at least some cause for optimism that Mantha can repeat that success.

More Moves to Follow?

The other benefit of the reasonable return cost is that it leaves Vegas with remaining future assets for another potential move, most notably this year’s first-round pick and Brendan Brisson. Furthermore, the addition of Mantha still offers enough financial flexibility to strike again between now and Friday’s 3:00 pm ET deadline.

With Stone officially moved to LTIR, the Golden Knights went into the week with just over $7 million of cap space to play with. Since Washington agreed to absorb 50 percent of Mantha’s salary as part of the trade, the new addition will only count for $2.85 million against Vegas’ cap. As such, the organization has roughly $4.4 million left to put into use. With two days of trade activity remaining and plenty of logical trade targets remaining, the Golden Knights don’t appear to be done yet.

If Mantha is set to be the only domino to fall for Vegas ahead of Friday, then they’ve made a sensible addition to the ranks while not selling the farm to help a roster that may be good enough for a Cup run anyway. On the other hand, the deal has afforded them the ability to remain open for business. When the league can once again only shake its head at a loaded Vegas postseason roster featuring an elite blue line and a stacked forward corps featuring new additions to complement the returning Eichel and Stone, the Mantha deal will stand as one of the big factors in making that reality possible.