Grading the Rangers’ Trade for Alex Wennberg

While the NHL trade deadline may be Mar. 8th, teams are wasting no time getting their deals done early this season. This trend continued as the New York Rangers acquired Alex Wennberg from the Seattle Kraken for a 2024 2nd-round pick and a conditional 2025 4th-round pick that could be upgraded to a 2025 3rd-rounder if the conditions hit. I’ll let the CapFriendly post below explain the condition in better detail because it’s a unique one.

To New York #NYR

Alex Wennberg (50% retained)



To Seattle #SeaKraken

2024 2nd round pick (NYR)

2025 conditional 4th round pick (DAL)*



*The condition follows a previous trade. If Nils Lundkvist earns 55 cumulative points over the 2022-23 and 2023-24 regular seasons, the…

If you’ve been tracking Wennberg’s recent career, you’ll find a player that’s hard not to root for. Back in 2020, he was bought out by the Columbus Blue Jackets after not being able to live up to a six-year, $29.4 million extension signed in 2017. Following this change, he played a season with the Florida Panthers before landing with the expansion Kraken to act as one of the fledgling franchises’ veteran forwards.

While he failed to break 40 points in his two full seasons in Seattle, he re-established himself as a valuable forward who played strong in all aspects of the game. This season alone he averaged more than two minutes each night on the powerplay and penalty kill, which is a versatility any team wants heading into the postseason.

Rangers Add Valuable Depth to Strong Forward Core

It’s no secret that the Rangers are one of the best NHL teams this season. Outside of a few down weeks in the doldrums of December, they’ve looked like a franchise ready to go on a deep run during the 2024 Playoffs after suffering a disappointing loss in 2023.

For a team in this position, depth is everything. In New York, Wennberg will be that perfect swiss-army-knife forward that can center their third line, kill penalties, and even jump on the powerplay if needed. That versatility is so important for a team that sees itself as a Cup contender, which makes the asking price of a second and conditional fourth-round pick reasonable given his skillset.

Alex Wennberg, formally of the Seattle Kraken. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Now, I realize that Wennberg isn’t the most exciting acquisition this deadline. He isn’t the kind of player who gets a lot of fanfare because he isn’t posting 20 goals and 50 points each season. He makes your team harder to play against, however, which is something you need in the playoffs. For an already deep Rangers franchise, that could be the final piece of their puzzle.

Grade: B+

Kraken Add Draft Capital for Future Success

After making a surprise run to the second round of the 2023 playoffs, many people rightfully questioned if the Kraken would be able to continue this success or if they would come back to Earth in their third season. After a slow start, it seems like it is time to sell despite a nine-game winning streak propping up a rather mediocre record.

As an unrestricted free agent who wasn’t going to re-sign with Seattle, Wennberg was a clear candidate to trade this deadline. For the Kraken, returning a 2nd and 4th-round pick for a player who was seen as washed by many just a few seasons ago is a great deal. Sure, it’s not very exciting, but it is smart asset management that could show the franchise is looking to make more moves in the near future.

Not every trade can shift the balance of power across the NHL, and sometimes you just have to take the best offer in front of you. If that turns into two solid draft picks, then you really can’t complain. Overall, I think the Kraken got a fair return for a good player, even if it’s not an exciting move.

Grade: B