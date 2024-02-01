2024 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

The 2024 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner. As a result, you can find a complete list of trades that occur before the March 8 deadline officially passes right here. With all of the players reportedly available, we expect to see a variety of moves, so check this tracker as often as you can to stay in the loop with all that’s occurring.
|Jan. 31
|(News Coverage)
|Elias Lindholm
|Andrei Kuzmenko
Hunter Brzustewicz
Joni Jurmo
2024 1st round pick
Conditional 2024 4th round pick
|Nov. 30
|(News Coverage)
|Nikita Zadorov
|2026 3rd round pick
2024 5th round pick
(Via Chicago Blackhawks)