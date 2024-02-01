2024 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

The 2024 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner. As a result, you can find a complete list of trades that occur before the March 8 deadline officially passes right here. With all of the players reportedly available, we expect to see a variety of moves, so check this tracker as often as you can to stay in the loop with all that’s occurring.

Jan. 31(News Coverage)
Vancouver CanucksElias LindholmCalgary FlamesAndrei Kuzmenko
Hunter Brzustewicz
Joni Jurmo
2024 1st round pick
Conditional 2024 4th round pick
Nov. 30(News Coverage)
Vancouver CanucksNikita ZadorovCalgary Flames2026 3rd round pick
2024 5th round pick
(Via Chicago Blackhawks)

