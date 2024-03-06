Grading the Avalanche’s Trade for Sean Walker

The rich get richer as the Colorado Avalanche add more depth to their already stout defensive corps by acquiring Sean Walker and a 2026 fifth-round pick from the Philadelphia Flyers for Ryan Johansen and a 2025 first-round pick that is top 10 protected. As part of the move, the Flyers will place Johansen on waivers.

We have acquired defenseman Sean Walker and a fifth-round draft pick in 2026 from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Ryan Johansen and a first-round selection in 2025. pic.twitter.com/0kZVJNBNIh — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 6, 2024

After being acquired by the Flyers during the 2023 offseason, Walker went from a fringe defenseman to one of the most desired players available at the 2024 Trade Deadline. While he is on pace to set a new career high in points through 63 games played, he is known as a defensively responsible minute muncher who will block shots and do whatever it takes to help his team win.

Johansen, who was also acquired during the 2023 offseason, unfortunately, was not able to establish himself with the Avalanche as their second-line center as they had hoped. This made him at best expendable, and at worst a pure cap dump by the franchise in this deal.

Avalanche Bolster Defense for Future Move

As one of the few contending teams with significant trade assets still available at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, the Avalanche lived up to expectations by acquiring a great defenseman in Walker. This franchise has done well with defensive acquisitions in recent years, as Josh Manson played a key role from the blueline during their run to the 2022 Stanley Cup after he was a deadline deal. Colorado also managed to re-sign him, making him more than just a rental.

I could see the Avalanche taking a similar route with Walker. If he fits into their blueline and immediately contributes to a deep Stanley Cup playoff run, then this trade is immediately a win. Then, if they are able to sign him to a reasonable contract extension it would turn into a true homerun for the franchise.

Sean Walker, formally of the Philadelphia Flyers. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s also worth noting that by getting out from under Johansen’s contract, this gave Colorado enough wiggle room to make another trade, which ended up with them acquiring Casey Mittelstadt for Bowen Byram. So, they lost a little bit of long-term potential in Byram, improved their defensive corps now, and added a top offensive player, which is everything you hope for in a deadline trade. Given the cost of cap space some seasons, a first-round pick feels reasonable when you add everything up.

Grade: A

Flyers Continue to Rebuild Despite On-Ice Success

In many ways, you have to respect Flyers general manager Daniel Briere and his commitment to a vision. When he was hired during the 2023 offseason, he came in with a plan to ice a competitive team that featured a number of tradeable assets if the right offers came along.

After a successful season so far, Philadelphia finds themselves in a playoff position and would be expected to buy, not sell at the deadline. Despite this, Briere stuck to his strategy and turned Walker into found money by acquiring a first-round pick in this move. That’s a bit of tidy work, especially if the Flyers still manage to make the playoffs.

Ryan Johansen, formally of the Colorado Avalanche. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Really, the only question mark here is Johansen. There’s a chance he gets claimed, which would wipe his cap hit off the books. However, I expect him to clear waivers, spend a few weeks in the American Hockey League, and then act as a late-season call-up for the playoffs. If he finds his game again, then this cap dump could turn into a top-six forward at a time when the Flyers need it most. However, for now, this is just potential, and he may not even make it past the day for the franchise.

Overall I like this move for the Flyers, even if it feels slightly counterproductive given their spot in the playoffs right now.

Grade: B+