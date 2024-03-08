Flyers Acquire Erik Johnson From the Sabres

The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired defenseman Erik Johnson from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

The Flyers are acquiring Erik Johnson from the Sabres in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick, per @JeffMarek and @FriedgeHNIC. 🔄#NHLTradeDeadline | @bet365ca pic.twitter.com/LjC3jbwqDA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 8, 2024

This is the second time in his career that the 35-year-old veteran defenseman has been traded. He was previously flipped from the St. Louis Blues to the Colorado Avalanche at the 2011 Trade Deadline.

Flyers’ Land a Veteran Depth Defenseman

At 35, Johnson’s best and most productive seasons are behind him. In 50 games as a third-pairing defenseman with the Sabres this season, he has just three points (all goals) while averaging 13:48 of ice time per game. That’s a far cry from his most productive seasons when he anchored the St. Louis Blues’ and Avalanche’s power plays, played first-pairing minutes, and produced 20-30 points per season.

Erik Johnson, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Even still, Johnson can bring the Flyers veteran leadership alongside Marc Staal, play third-pairing minutes, and contribute to a penalty-kill unit. With the Flyers recently trading defenseman Sean Walker to the Avalanche, they needed a low-cost defenseman to fill in as they pursue a playoff spot and Johnson addresses that need perfectly.

Related: THW’s 2024 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

Johnson also brings a winning pedigree having won the 2022 Stanley Cup with the Avalanche and is the type of player whose presence can push a roster over the line from contender to winner. The Flyers are currently third in the Metropolitan Division, but with the potential for divisional rivals to add to their rosters today, it was important for them to bring in a player who won’t be afraid of the bigger stage come the playoffs. Plus, given that he is playing on a one-year deal that has just over $700,000 left in cap hit and only cost a fourth-round pick, he was a cheap acquisition. The Flyers are in a unique position in that they were rebuilding and are ahead of schedule. They have a realistic chance of making the playoffs but aren’t a serious Stanley Cup contender. It didn’t make sense for them to go all-in at this year’s Trade Deadline, but because they could have 10 picks in this year’s draft, moving a fourth-round pick to address an area of need is a smart move.

Sabres’ Return for Johnson

Sure, the Sabres didn’t get much in return for dealing Johnson, but considering he was on an expiring deal, any return is a good return. The fourth-round pick will help them continue their rebuild. Johnson was a veteran player who they hoped could lead them back to the postseason for the first time since 2011. However, since that didn’t happen, there’s no harm in flipping him for future assets and giving him the chance to chase another Cup.