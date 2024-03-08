NHL Trade Deadline Minor Moves: Ruhwedel, Meyers, Subban

While blockbuster trades are happening to make sure teams are feeling confident enough heading into playoffs, plenty more minor trades are happening; while at face value, not scale tipping for many teams, open the door to more trades happening with the assets acquired.

NHL Trade Deadline 2024 (The Hockey Writers)

Here are some minor trades that have happened, how they play out for both teams and what they could potentially mean for their future.

Avalanche Gain Some Draft Capital Back From The Ducks

Colorado Avalanche acquire: 2024 5th round pick

Anaheim Ducks acquire: Ben Meyers (AHL/JR)

After all of the depth the Avalanche has acquired and the picks it cost, they got one back in the form of a 2024 fifth-round pick. This will be their second 2024 fifth-round selection, including the Seattle Krakens pick from the Tomas Tatar trade earlier in the season, and without their own when they acquired Andrew Coglinao from the San Jose Sharks during the 2021-2022 season. Will they combine this and the Seattle pick for another trade before 3 pm EST, or hold onto it until the draft? We shall see.

Ben Meyers, formally of the Colorado Avalanche. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Ducks acquired 25-year-old Ben Meyers, who can play left Wing and Centre. Meyers has been bouncing up and down the NHL and AHL this season. In nine games with the Avalanche, he has one goal, but with the Colorado Eagles, he has 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points. With all the additions the Avalanche made, it’s unsurprising that they don’t see him in the lineup soon, but the Ducks might. Currently, in the last year of his contract with a cap hit of $775 thousand, he is a UFA this summer entering free agency.

Rangers Add Defensive Depth From The Penguins

New York Rangers Aquire: Chad Ruhwedel

Pittsburgh Penguins Aquire: 2027 fourth-round pick

The Rangers added a veteran depth defenseman in Chad Ruhwedel for the playoff push. In the last year of his contract with a cap hit of $800 thousand, Ruhwedel is a solid seventh defenseman who can be added to the lineup anytime needed. Ruhwedel has one goal and three assists for four points this season. Rangers already have a stacked defensive core with guys like Adam Fox, Jacob Troube, K’Andre Miller, and more, so the ad is a plug-and-play guy, potentially moving Erik Gustafsson or Branden Schnierder for matchups or any injuries acquired. Rangers bolster up for what has been a relatively quiet trade deadline besides the Alex Wennberg trade.

Related: 2024 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

For the Penguins, more draft capital is acquired. After the blockbuster Jake Guenztel trade that saw them recoup three solid prospects and more draft picks, Kyle Dubas is getting all he can back for players in terms of shedding some cap and recouping some picks and prospects to rebuild the prospect farm. They move a guy who they haven’t been playing as much and who is a UFA at the end of the season. So, they got something rather than nothing.

Blue Jackets Aquire Backup Goaltending From The Blues

Columbus Blue Jackets Aquire: Malcolm Subban

St Louis Blues Aquire: Future Considerations

Is it a throwaway for the St. Louis Blues, or is it?? No one really understands what comes with future considerations. Do these teams really consider the future of trades? Either way, the most important thing is they move a goaltender they have yet to play much and open a roster spot for any potential reason. Is it going to be a future trade coming up or a player being called up to stay on the roster? Time will tell.

Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been on a roller coaster of a season. Underperforming by many people’s standards, they fired their head coach in December, and plenty of injuries have come and gone. What they get with Malcolm Subban is a six-foot-two, thirty-year-old goaltender with an 11-14-4 record and a .907 save percentage in the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds. What could be interesting is the Blue Jackets currently have Elvis Merzlinkins and Danill Tarasov on the current roster, and Merzlinkins has been very open to being moved this trade deadline; we shall see what comes of this trade if there is any more.