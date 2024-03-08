Hurricanes Get Guentzel & Smith for Bunting, Prospects & Picks

Looking to make a run at the 2024 postseason, the Carolina Hurricanes have added some significant scoring talent to their already deep lineup by bringing in Jake Guentzel and Ty Smith from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Michael Bunting, prospects Ville Koivunen, Vasili Ponomarev, Cruz Lucius, a conditional 2024 first-round draft pick and a conditional 2024 fifth-round draft pick.

If the Hurricanes reach the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, the Penguins will receive the Hurricanes’ 2024 first-round pick, if they come up short, the Penguins receive the Philadelphia Flyers’ 2024 second-round pick previously acquired by the Hurricanes. As for the fifth-round pick, the Penguins will only receive the pick if the Hurricanes win the 2024 Stanley Cup.

DONE DEAL ✅



Jake Guentzel is headed to Raleighwood!



The #NHLTradeDeadline is tomorrow at 3p ET. pic.twitter.com/G04xHMgNee — NHL (@NHL) March 8, 2024

Guentzel was one of the top available players at the deadline and is in the final year of his contract, paying him $6 million. Bunting signed a three-year deal with the Hurricanes worth an average annual value of $4.5 million and is under contract for the next two seasons.

Hurricanes Add Big-Time Offense With Guentzel

Until his injury, this season was going well for Guentzel; he’s played in 50 games and recorded 22 goals plus 30 assists for 52 points. He’s had an up-and-down career, but this season appeared to be on the upside. While the Penguins will be upset to let him go, the Hurricanes should be thrilled to add him to their lineup. He is a powerful scoring forward who will fit into their top six, or likely their top line when he’s not injured.

For the Hurricanes, they’re making a playoff run that they hope has longevity. They needed another scorer who has a little more to his game, and that is Guentzel. He hasn’t played an entire season in a while, so his health may become an issue, but they’re willing to risk it. Since it didn’t work out in Pittsburgh, hopefully, he can be healthy for the Hurricanes and play a crucial role in a Stanley Cup win.

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While there is no immediate extension, the Hurricanes will likely try and get a long-term deal done with the 29-year-old star winger. It is worth noting that Guentzel has not played since Feb. 14 when he sustained an upper-body injury and was placed on long-term injured reserve. He will be eligible to be activated to the regular roster on March 10.

In addition to Guentzel, the Hurricanes also acquired Smith. The former first-round pick made a quick entrance to the NHL and had an impressive first two seasons but has regressed since then. Over the past two seasons, he has only played in nine NHL games and suited up for 90 American Hockey League (AHL) games, scoring 56 points. It is unlikely he will make it to the NHL with the Hurricanes, but he adds organizational depth if they need to call upon some minor-league defensemen in a playoff run they hope is lengthy.

Penguins Get Massive Return For Guentzel

It had been reported that the Penguins were trying to re-sign Guentzel, but talks fell through, so they decided to trade him. He’s been with the team for the past eight seasons and worked well with Sidney Crosby, so they tried for so long to keep him. He will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so if they couldn’t agree, it was better they got quality assets for him rather than allow him to walk.

It’ll be hard for Penguins fans to watch him leave as he’s been a big part of the franchise along with Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. Crosby’s days for another Stanley Cup are numbered, and they wanted Guentzel to be a piece of that puzzle. He’s a big guy who can score goals and hold his own. Unfortunately, the Penguins couldn’t offer what he wanted, so he moved on.

Related: THW’s 2024 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

With 13 goals and 36 points in 60 games, Bunting hasn’t been a slouch on offense by any means, but he also brings a gritty, physical element to his play. One thing worth noting here is that his power play production is up significantly this season compared to his time with Toronto, and can help immediately on the struggling Penguins power play. At even strength, his production is down, but having the chance to play with Crosby or Malkin could help boost that.

The Penguins also received a 2024 second-round draft pick, which will help them add more depth to their prospect pool. With regular season success and the expectation of a deep playoff run, the Penguins can expect it to be a late pick in the round.

There is quite a group of prospects headed to Pittsburgh in the deal. Koivunen was a second-round pick in 2021 and has done very well in the Liiga, recording 55 points in 57 games this season. He is a smart winger who can be a great complementary piece on a line with a play-driving center.

Ponomarev was a second-round pick in the 2020 Draft and has shown success in the AHL with 29 points in 39 games this season, building off of a 46-point campaign last season. He is a hard-working forward who has the ability to win board battles, generate offense, and help support his team at both ends of the ice.

Lucius was a fourth-round pick in 2022 and has been a point-per-game player for the University of Wisconsin in the NCAA over the past two seasons. He is a player with great stick-handling and playmaking abilities but isn’t afraid to use his shot either. All three of these prospects project as NHL-caliber forwards. The Penguins did fantastic with this deal, and have set themselves up to get a lot younger over the next few seasons.