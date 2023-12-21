Trade Rumors Surrounding Blue Jackets’ Elvis Merzlikins 

In the NHL, where mid-season trades can be a catalyst for significant transformations, the Columbus Blue Jackets currently find themselves at a crucial crossroads. The focal point of their contemplation is a substantial move involving goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, a revelation brought to light by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on his renowned “32 Thoughts Podcast.”

Merzlikins, armed with a formidable salary of $6 million and a cap hit of $5.4 million average annual value (AAV) for the 2023-24 season, undeniably represents a financial commitment for any team considering his acquisition. However, the intrigue lies in his on-ice performance this season, which could make him an attractive option for teams in dire need of bolstering their goaltending depth. With a save percentage (SV%) of .909 and a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.19 over 20 games, Merzlikins has showcased his ability to be a number-one goalie in the NHL. Still, he stands on the threshold, not quite reaching the elite level coveted by teams nurturing Stanley Cup aspirations.

Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The narrative of Merzlikins’ journey with the Blue Jackets began in 2014 when he was drafted 76th overall. His tenure has been marked by sporadic moments of brilliance, yet consistency has remained an elusive companion. The decision to actively seek a trade for the Latvian netminder suggests a potential shift in the Blue Jackets’ overarching strategy, possibly signaling the initiation of a rebuild or retooling phase with other notable players on the block.

One particularly intriguing scenario circulating the trade rumor mill involves a potential deal with the Edmonton Oilers, implicating their well-paid goaltender, Jack Campbell. Both goaltenders share a similar cap hit, but the twist lies in Campbell’s struggles, currently plying his trade in the American Hockey League (AHL) for the Bakersfield Condors. For the Blue Jackets to consider parting ways with Merzlikins, the Oilers would need to sweeten the deal, as the hypothetical Merzlikins for Campbell trade would leave Columbus with still three goaltenders on its 23-man roster. The Blue Jackets need more than a straight-up goaltender swap.

The prospect of Campbell finding a fresh start in Columbus is an intriguing subplot to this evolving trade rumor. A change of scenery from the high-pressure environment in a hockey hotbed like Edmonton to a more relaxed setting in Columbus could potentially reignite Campbell’s game. However, his recent performance in the AHL has not been encouraging, allowing three or more goals in eight of the 10 games he’s played.

Selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round (11th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Campbell boasts a commendable NHL record, having appeared in 176 games across three teams—Dallas, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Edmonton. With a record of 93-52-18, a 2.76 GAA, and a .909 SV%, Campbell has demonstrated success at the NHL level. The juxtaposition of his NHL achievements against his current AHL struggles creates a compelling narrative within the broader trade discussions.

Carolina, Detroit, New Jersey Other Possible Suitors for Merzlikins

While a trade to Edmonton dominates the rumor mill, other teams have emerged as potential suitors for Merzlikins. The Carolina Hurricanes, for instance, recently placed veteran goaltender Antti Raanta on waivers, signaling their urgent need for goaltending reinforcements. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings find themselves in a goalie predicament with injuries sidelining Ville Husso and Alex Lyon, leaving the team heavily reliant on veteran James Reimer. The New Jersey Devils, eyeing an Eastern Conference playoff spot, are in search of an upgrade from their current goaltending duo of Akira Schmid and Vitek Vanecek. All three teams, Carolina, Detroit, and New Jersey, possess a prospect pool that could make a trade for Merzlikins appealing for the Blue Jackets.

Related: Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Team Defense, Robinson & More

Latest News & Highlights

The current trade rumors surrounding Merzlikins not only shine a spotlight on the intricacies of the Blue Jackets’ goaltending situation but also underscore the dynamic and fluid nature of the NHL landscape. As the Blue Jackets actively explore options to reshape their goaltending dynamics, the league watches with bated breath, anticipating how this potential move will unfold and what ripple effects it may trigger in the broader trade market.

The fate of Merzlikins and the Blue Jackets intertwines with the broader narrative of NHL teams jockeying for position, seeking the missing pieces to propel them toward playoff success. The looming trade deadline adds an extra layer of anticipation, with each potential deal having the power to shift the balance of power within the league. Merzlikins, with his tantalizing mix of potential and proven performance, remains at the heart of a story that could echo across the league for the balance of the 2023-24 season.