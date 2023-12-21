Elvis Merzlikins Can Solve Oilers’ Goaltending Woes

If the Edmonton Oilers had a Christmas wish list, acquiring a new goaltender would be the top priority. Edmonton’s main guy between the pipes, Stuart Skinner, has done a decent job thus far in net, but he’s only in his second season, still learning the job and in need of assistance.

The Oilers’ initial plan was for Jack Campbell to improve his game in the American Hockey League (AHL), but as The Hockey Writers’ Jim Parsons wrote, he hasn’t found his stride in the minors, so much so that Bakersfield Condors’ head coach Colin Chaulk has admitted recently that the netminder can’t make standard, low danger saves.

The Oilers’ current backup, Calvin Pickard, had a great outing and only gave up a single goal against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 10, but followed it up by allowing five goals in his next start against the Florida Panthers, and it’s becoming more clear that he’s likely not a long term solution.

The Oilers’ woes in net are an ongoing struggle and despite the desire from some in Oil Country to find an upgrade over Skinner, goaltenders of higher quality are probably not attainable on the market. The most likely scenario moving forward is to find a 1A and 1B situation and Oilers’ analyst Jason Gregor proposed an interesting trade pitch for the Columbus Blue Jackets’ netminder, Elvis Merzlikins.

Analyst’s Trade Proposal Involves Significant Oilers’ Pieces

During the “Jason Gregor Show” on Sportstalk 1440, Sportsnet’s Mark Spector was a guest and Gregor began the trade discussion by saying, “If you would look at the foundation of a trade, just cap wise, Elvis Merzlikins in Columbus — it’s reported that he would like out.”

Merzlikins recently returned to the lineup from an illness and is in the second year of a five-year, $27 million contract with a $5.4 million cap hit and Gregor proposed the following trade scenario:

“[Merzlikins has] a .909 save percentage on a terrible Columbus team, that’s 15th best in the NHL. Now he’s making $5.4 million, so he’s got the same term as Campbell, he’s a little bit higher cap hit. Now, Campbell has to go the other way just to make the money work, but then you’d have to, I think, throw in, probably at least two good pieces, maybe a third depending. What would be a base line if they said Broberg, Rodrigue and a second, would you do it?” – Jason Gregor

Spector responded that any trade should not involve any important piece currently on the Oilers’ roster and Columbus would likely want some youth in return. Yet, he was in agreement and said, “We can quibble about the pick, yeah that makes sense for me, I don’t mind that trade one bit.”

Broberg Would Be the Deal Sweetener for Merzlikins

From an Oilers perspective, I’d agree and if there were a trade available with an offer of Philip Broberg, Olivier Rodrigue, Jack Campbell and a second-round draft pick for Merzlikins, who’s a more reliable netminder, general manager (GM) Ken Holland should make that trade right now.

At this point, Broberg has not panned out for the Oilers’ organization and recent news has focused more on off-ice drama involving his agent and trade discussions than on his on-ice performance. He was recently sent to the AHL to play more minutes, and he has all the tools to one day become a top-four NHL defenceman, but it’s unlikely he’ll achieve that in Edmonton’s “win-now” timeframe; however, there’s potential for further development within Columbus’ system.

Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The other player mentioned with upside in Gregor’s trade proposal is goaltender Olivier Rodrigue. He was taken by the Oilers in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft and he’s battled his way into consideration as a decent option in the crease. Prior to Dec. 20, through six games in the AHL with the Condors, he’s posted a 2.17 goals-against average (GAA) and a .935 save percentage (SV%).

That said, despite chatter that Rodrigue should get a chance at the NHL level with the Oilers, the idea of playing a rookie goalie behind Skinner, who has played less than 100 NHL games himself, in Connor McDavid’s ninth NHL season, is a route Holland may not want to explore. So, the proposed trade from Gregor for both Rodrigue and Broberg and a second-round pick for Columbus to take on Campbell and his contract in exchange for Mezlinkins is a no-brainer they should actively pursue.

However, in a conversation with The Hockey Writers’ Mark Scheig who is a credentialed writer for the Blue Jackets, he felt the team isn’t ready to give up on Merzlikins just yet. At the same time, Oilers’ colour commentator Bob Stauffer has mentioned previously on the “Oilers Now” show that Oilers players have stated they’d be in favour of bringing in the Latvian netminder and the Oilers have scouted Blue Jackets games recently. That said, if Edmonton is in fact actively seeking him, the demand could be much more significant than what Gregor proposed.

Merzlikins Could Get a Fresh Start With the Oilers

Merzlikins isn’t considered elite, but he’s a quality NHL netminder and he would be an excellent 1B option to share the net with Skinner. His current 3.19 GAA isn’t the most attractive, yet, it’s worth noting that he posted a 2.77 GAA and .916 SV% only a few seasons back and according to MoneyPuck, among goaltenders who have played more than 16 games, he has the highest save percentage in the NHL in high-danger unblocked shot attempts.

It’s also important to note that his play started to regress during the 2021-22 season, and a tragic off-ice incident where he lost his friend and teammate Matīss Kivlenieks in a fireworks accident before the season started, may have contributed to Merzlikins’ on-ice struggles. Adding to that, the Blue Jackets’ goaltender said he struggled with the pyrotechnics displays and the cannon fired after home-team goals in Columbus games several months after his teammate passed away, meaning a change of scenery could have a positive effect on his play.

Nevertheless, during the Oilers’ recent three-game losing skid, the opposition’s goaltender has outplayed Edmonton’s, and it’s glaringly evident that the team needs to bring in another netminder and Merzlikins is an ideal option that the Oilers should make an aggressive pitch for.

