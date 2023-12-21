3 Jets Prospects to Watch at 2024 World Juniors

The 2024 World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden begin on Dec. 26. It’s a long-standing tradition for hockey fans from around the globe to tune into the post-Christmas tournament featuring the world’s most elite under-20 players, and Winnipeg Jets fans are no exception.

The Jets have three prospects participating in the World Juniors, two of whom are returnees to their country’s clubs and one who’s making his World Juniors debut. Here’s a brief look at each and what to expect from them.

Rutger McGroarty — Team USA

Rutger McGroarty, playing for the University of Michigan Wolverines, was taken off the ice on a stretcher on Nov. 17 during a game against Penn State after taking a massive hit into the end boards from Reese Laubach. Understandably, there was fear the Jets’ 2022 first round (14th-overall) pick had suffered a serious long-term injury.

However, just a month later, the Lincoln, Nebraska product cracked USA’s roster and was named team captain on Dec. 20. He needed medical clearance, however, as he spent nearly two weeks in the hospital following the hit, The Hockey News reported. (From ‘I’m Feeling Good – Jets Prospect Rutger McGroarty Patiently Awaiting World Juniors,’ The Hockey News, Dec. 17, 2023.)

“I’m feeling good,” McGroarty told The Hockey News. “I’m getting better and better each day. I’m very optimistic. Im feeling really good right now. I just need to get the cardio back. Get the rust off. I made a couple bad plays out there today but I’m feeling good, really good.”

Rutger McGroarty, Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Photography)

Expect to see a lot of the 19-year-old right winger during USA’s games. He’s slated to play a top-line role in his second World Juniors and will aim to lead his country to its first gold since 2021.

At last year’s World Juniors, McGroarty recorded one goal and six assists for seven points in seven games. In the bronze-medal game — an 8-7 overtime barn-burning win against Sweden — he had three assists, including two in the third period. McGroarty has six goals and 12 assists for 18 points in 13 games for the Wolverines this season.

Elias Salomonsson — Team Sweden

Elias Salomonsson will be making his World Juniors debut on Sweden’s blue line.

The Jets’ 2022 second-round (55th overall pick) cracked the roster for the first time and will look to play a role in helping his country capture a medal on home soil. He will join a blue line stacked with top-end talent and high draft picks, including Matthias Havelid, Axel Sandin Pellikka, and Tom Willander.

Elias Salomonsson, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Salomonsson, who hails from Skelleftea — 1,100 kilometres north of Gothenburg — has spent his 2023-24 season thus far with his hometown Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), recording four assists and a plus-one rating in 15 games.

Sweden has not won a gold medal since 2012, but have three silvers (2013, 2014, 2018) and two bronze (2020, 2022) since.

Fabian Wagner — Team Sweden

Fellow 2022 pick Fabian Wagner will join his countryman in Sweden’s quest for gold.

The left-shot centre, chosen in the sixth round (175th overall) will seek to be a playmaking threat once again. At last year’s World Juniors, he posted two goals and four assists for six points in seven games.

The 19-year-old Wagner hails from Nykoping, which is approximately 400 miles east of Gothenburg on the Baltic Sea. This season, he’s been playing for Linkoping HC of the SHL, recording one goal and three assists for four points in 26 games. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Jets in June.

Who Isn’t Going

Goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis was one of Team Canada’s final cuts.

The 2022 seventh-rounder had an outstanding 2022-23 season for the Ontario Hockey League’s North Bay Battalion, posting a 36-9-2 record, 2.33 Goals Against Average, .919 Save Percentage, and five shutouts before going 11-6-3 with a 2.44 GAA, .926 SV%, and one shutout in the playoffs. The regular season numbers rightfully captured the 19-year old OHL Goaltender of the Year honours.

This season, the 19-year-old’s numbers have fallen as he is 7-7-1 with a 3.78 GAA and .875 SV%. It still seemed he had the inside track to be Canada’s starting goaltender, but “let in several weak goals in the second exhibition game versus USports, which resulted in (a) 6-1 loss,” The Hockey News reported. (From ‘The Cuts; A Deeper Look into Why Six OHLers Were Cut from Canada’s Final World Junior Roster & Positive Takeaways,’ The Hockey News, Dec. 15, 2023.)

2023 first-round (18th overall) pick Colby Barlow was not invited to Canada’s selection camp. That’s despite the Orillia, Ontario product operating at a point-per-game clip (nine goals and five assists for 14 points in 14 games) with the Owen Sound Attack, which he captains as an 18 year old.

Colby Barlow, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Last season, Barlow — who is known as a well-rounded and mature player with a wicked shot and strong work ethic — put up 79 points (46 goals, 33 assists) in 59 games.

