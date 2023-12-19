Jack Campbell Hard to Trade After Remarks by Oilers AHL Coach

Jack Campbell‘s recent performances with the Bakersfield Condors raises serious concerns about his readiness to rejoin the Edmonton Oilers’ main roster. Allowing three goals in the first 28 minutes of a game — which he did this past Saturday — is far from the reliability the team needs. This isn’t a one-off either. He’s allowed three or more goals in eight out of the ten AHL games he’s played. His performance in December has been less-than-ideal, holding a 2-2 record with a .877 save percentage. It’s certainly not enough to warrant bringing him back up the the NHL.

There’s a potentially bigger problem. This recent stint has nullified any slight improvements he made in late November, indicating a struggle to find consistent form between the pipes. He’s not finding his stride in the minors and so much so, he’s showcasing just how much of a risk he’d be for another team that was even remotely considering a trade. It’s gotten so bad, his AHL coach has now publicly acknowledged he can’t make standard, low-danger saves.

What Did the Bakersfield Coach Say About Campbell?

During an interview with Jason Gregor of SportsTalk 1440, a less-than-glowing review of Campbell’s recent performances was shared by his current coach Colin Chaulk. According to the comments, goals that should be stopped are getting past him, revealing a concerning trend in his effectiveness.

Chaulk said:

“Recently it is goals that are going in that need to be stopped. When he first got here he wasn’t in a place he wanted to be, then he found it and played well, but then last game three go in that he needs to stop. His attitude has been great, and we need him to stop the ones he should.”

That’s not just bad, it’s concerning. The comments suggest that Campbell is doing his best to stay positive, but his game is all-but gone. He’s often had issues making the timely saves, but it’s been one, maybe two at inopportune times. This review sounds like it’s happening multiple times per game. The Bakersfield Condors have to be thinking about giving other netminders, like Olivier Rodrigue, a look.

Is Campbell’s Contract Becoming Untradeable?

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period emphasizes that if the Oilers had the opportunity to trade Campbell, they would seize it immediately, perhaps even yesterday. However, the road to a trade is far from smooth. Pagnotta outlines the significant hurdle: the Oilers may need to attach a substantial sweetener, possibly in the form of a first-round pick (or two), to entice another team to take on Campbell’s contract. Unfortunately, General Manager Ken Holland seems unwilling to make such a costly concession at this time. Rightfully so. Doing that essentially removes all major trade assets the Oilers can move ahead of this season’s trade deadline.

Pagnotta acknowledges that teams might be willing to consider taking on Campbell, but the steep price makes it a challenging negotiation.

Is There Any Campbell Trade Option That Actually Exists?

That any potential trade involving Campbell might need to be part of a larger deal to make it more appealing is an issue. Simple trades can be hard to make in a tight salary cap world. Multi-player swaps are next to impossible. Still, he envisions a scenario where numerous pieces could be involved.

And, to be clear, this isn’t with a team that thinks they can use Campbell. This is simply to a team that is willing to eat his contract. The complexity of such a trade would necessitate finding a team willing and able to use money and has roster flexibility. That’s easier said than done. It definitely isn’t happening anytime soon.

Ken Holland has already indicated that trade activities may not pick up until February, suggesting that the Oilers are currently waiting for the right opportunities. The unfortunate reality for Campbell is that his time in Edmonton may be reaching its conclusion and more starts like his recent ones in Bakersfield only make trading him more difficult. Campbell’s struggles have escalated to the point where he is no longer a reliable option at any level.

The question becomes, what is the price to move a netminder that will inevitably be bought out by the team that acquires him? Whatever it is, it’s probably a steeper price than the Oilers can realistically pay.