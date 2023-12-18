Biggest NHL Trade Rumors 2023: Eastern Conference Teams

This year, there have already been a number of big rumors circulating around the NHL’s Eastern Conference. With the holiday trade freeze almost upon us and a lull in the action, it feels like the right time to look back at some of the loudest trade talks that were, are, and will be out there.

This post will specifically focus on the Easter Conference rumors.

Canadiens Looking to Trade a Goaltender

The Montreal Canadiens are likely the team to watch when it comes to the goaltending market, which is said to be picking up according to few insiders. The Canadiens signed Sam Montembeault to a three-year contract, solidifying one position in their current goalie surplus. Jake Allen, boasting over 400 games played with a career 2.73 GAA, emerges as an appealing choice for teams in need of a seasoned goaltender. Considering the Canadiens are in a rebuilding phase, it seems improbable that they will retain three goalies throughout the entire season.

Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Allen presents a viable short-term solution for teams such as Edmonton or New Jersey. There may be other teams interested as well, such as Carolina (assuming the situation there doesn’t improve). His extensive experience, combined with a reasonable contract that isn’t excessively expensive, makes him an attractive option for organizations seeking goaltending stability without breaking the bank.

Maple Leafs Looking For a Defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs are actively exploring the trade market in search of an upgrade on their blue line. To start the season, there were questions about their approach to the construction of their defense corps, and with numerous injuries, it’s become imperative they find a defensive specialist.

However, GM Brad Treliving is adamant about excluding two of the team’s promising prospects, Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten, from any trade offers.

Related: Maple Leafs Standing Strong in Atlantic Division Amid Challenges

The Maple Leafs are said to be prioritizing Chris Tanev of the Calgary Flames, but other names might pop up as viable options if the price on Tanev is too high or the Leafs need someone before the Flames are ready to make the deal. Pierre LeBrun explains:

“I think if the Leafs were willing to move their June first-rounder, they could potentially entice the Flames into getting this done sooner rather than later. Too rich a price? Maybe… I don’t think it’s completely greedy for the Flames to be thinking first, even if they end up settling for a second and/or a prospect instead.” source – ‘LeBrun rumblings: Chris Tanev’s trade cost, more Blues decisions coming, and the Penguins’ timeline’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 12/13/2023

Devils Looking to Make a Move

As per James Nichols of NJHockey Now, the New Jersey Devils are reportedly reopening talks with the Anaheim Ducks about acquiring goaltender John Gibson. Beyond that, they may be looking at other goaltending options. Many believe Gibson is their primary target, but the Ducks aren’t in a rush to move the veteran netminder.

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Devils are apparently willing to pay a high price for Gibson, but the ask from Anaheim might exceed that. That price could potentially involve two serious prospects and a first-round pick in the deal. Gibson comes with challenges, including his contract worth $6.4 million per season for the next four years. There is certainly a risk in trading for that contract.

Blue Jackets Need to Do Something… Anything

Elliiotte Friedman mentioned this week in his 32 Thoughts Podcast that there is real unrest in Columbus and the team is looking at making a move to shake things up. The GM and President could be on the hot seat and a blockbuster trade might be necessary to save their jobs.

Players like Patrik Laine were rumored to be unhappy before his recent injury. Others have struggled to find consistent production. They also have a three goalie situation there, and Spencer Martin’s name has been mentioned.

Bruins Have Been in Trade Rumor Mill for Some Time

The Boston Bruins have taken the first step in facilitating the relocation of defenseman Jakub Zbořil by placing him on waivers. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff stated that Zbořil is actively seeking a change, and the Bruins are working to accommodate his request.

This is just one of the many times the Bruins have been mentioned in trade rumors this season. They’ve been linked to a ton of players, from Elias Lindholm to Noah Hanifin to Patrick Maroon as a player who could replace Milan Lucic.