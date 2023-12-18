Oilers Can Bolster Team in Multi-Player Trade With Sharks

While the Edmonton Oilers have been trying to get back on track and back into the hunt for Stanley Cup contention this season, the San Jose Sharks have been on the opposite path. The Oilers at one point were tied with the Sharks in the standings earlier this season, but both of them had different goals in mind heading into the 2023-24 campaign. The Oilers had, and still have, high hopes for their team while the Sharks knew this would be another season filled with losses as they have fully embraced their rebuild.

The Oilers started the season terribly, as did the Sharks, and the Sharks even took their second victory of the season over the Oilers which was shocking and was the main reason the Oilers ended up firing head coach Jay Woodcroft. The Oilers recently went on an eight-game winning streak which allowed them to climb up the Pacific Division standings and closer to a Wild-Card playoff spot, but they still have some issues that need to be addressed if they want to be considered serious contenders.

Both the Oilers and Sharks have pieces they would be willing to trade and a massive multi-player move between the two teams could be beneficial for both sides. The Oilers have a goaltending and defensive issue and have struggled to find depth scoring while the Sharks are looking to add draft picks and young players to their roster. Some players involved from the Sharks’ side could be goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, forward Anthony Duclair, and defenceman Mario Ferraro.

Mario Ferraro, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

From the Oilers’ side, prospects such as forwards Xavier Bourgault, Raphael Lavoie, and Carter Savoie could be in play as well as the Oilers’ future first-round draft picks if they hope to make a massive deal with the Sharks. It’s very possible the Sharks could show interest in struggling forward Connor Brown and goaltender Jack Campbell if it means they can increase the trade package coming back from the Oilers. While any deal between the two teams could be considered a long shot because of the Oilers’ current cap space, nothing is impossible, and a massive trade makes total sense for both sides.

The Players Involved & How Would Any Deal Work?

The Oilers are extremely tight for cap space so any deal between the two sides would require some serious navigating and would likely have to wait until the Trade Deadline. Duclair has one season left on his contract worth $3 million which is very affordable. Blackwood has two seasons left on his contract worth $2.35 million which is also very affordable and Ferraro has three seasons left on his contract worth $3.25 million. All three players have great deals, but the major issue is on the Oilers’ side and making the money work.

If the Oilers wanted to try and bring all three players in, they would have to find $8.6 million to send back the Sharks’ way to make the money work. Campbell’s $5 million cap hit is insanely high for his lack of skill between the pipes this season and Brown only has a $775,000 cap hit, leaving just under $3 million for the Oilers to move out. One player that makes sense for the Oilers to move as well is forward Warren Foegele. He has been solid but his $2.75 million cap hit makes him someone that may just have to be moved to ease the Oilers’ cap troubles.

Mackenzie Blackwood of the San Jose Sharks waits for the puck against Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

Now that the money is worked out, it would be a matter of adding prospects and draft picks from the Oilers’ side to make this deal work. Bourgault and Lavoie would likely be the names the Sharks look at, and they’d also be asking for at least two early draft picks to make this trade work. In the end, the deal between the two teams looks like this:

Oilers Acquire: Duclair, Blackwood, Ferraro

Sharks Acquire: Foegele, Brown, Campbell, Bourgault, Lavoie, 2024 1st Round Pick, 2025 3rd Round Pick

This would be a massive trade and is one that is extremely tough to pull off. However, it would solve every issue the Oilers have as it would bring in a goaltending upgrade, add depth to their defensive core, and add depth scoring. They would lose two of their best prospects and have to bite the bullet in moving picks to get rid of the Campbell contract, but it would allow them to prove they’re serious about going all-in for a Stanley Cup this season.

What’s Next For The Oilers?

The Oilers need to come up with a solution to their problems fast if they want any chance of making a deep playoff run. They have been waiting too long to make a move and it’s beginning to seem like they don’t want to make the wrong decisions — however, waiting and doing nothing isn’t the right option by any means. The deal above is crazy, sure, but it makes sense for both sides, works as far as money is concerned, and solves the Oilers’ issues. If they want to prove to their fans and their star players they’re serious about contending, a trade of this magnitude is something they need to do.

The Oilers are back in action Tuesday (Dec. 19) in a battle against the New York Islanders. They will be hoping to bounce back from a brutal loss to the Florida Panthers and hopefully can start a new winning streak with a victory against the Isles. The Oilers might be able to squeak into the playoffs with their current roster, but they’ll become one of the most-feared teams come playoffs if they make a massive move like the one I mentioned. Hopefully, they do something soon and prove they’re willing to sacrifice for a Stanley Cup.