Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Predators – Game 6

The Vancouver Canucks face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena for Game 6 of their first-round series.

Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1P) CANUCKS at (1WC) PREDATORS

Western Conference First Round, Game 6

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, BSSO, SN, TVAS, CBC

Vancouver leads best-of-7 series 3-2

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Ilya Mikheyev

Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov

Arturs Silovs

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin, Nikita Tolopilo

Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed)

Status report

The Canucks held an optional morning skate Friday.

Silovs was the first goalie off the ice, but Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet did not name a starter.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Anthony Beauvillier — Colton Sissons — Jason Zucker

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood

Roman Josi — Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh — Tyson Barrie

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Luke Schenn, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Gustavs Grigals, Juuso Parssinen, Kevin Gravel

Injured: Spencer Stastney (upper body)

Status report

Predators coach Andrew Brunette said some lineup decisions will be made closer to game time.

Schenn, a defenseman, participated in Nashville’s morning skate Friday after missing Game 5 because of an illness.

Smith did not participate in the morning skate.

