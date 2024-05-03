Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Predators – Game 6

The Vancouver Canucks face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena for Game 6 of their first-round series.
Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(1P) CANUCKS at (1WC) PREDATORS
Western Conference First Round, Game 6
7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, BSSO, SN, TVAS, CBC
Vancouver leads best-of-7 series 3-2
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Ilya Mikheyev
Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov
Arturs Silovs
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin, Nikita Tolopilo
Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Canucks held an optional morning skate Friday.
- Silovs was the first goalie off the ice, but Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet did not name a starter.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Anthony Beauvillier — Colton Sissons — Jason Zucker
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood
Roman Josi — Dante Fabbro
Ryan McDonagh — Tyson Barrie
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Luke Schenn, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Gustavs Grigals, Juuso Parssinen, Kevin Gravel
Injured: Spencer Stastney (upper body)
Status report
- Predators coach Andrew Brunette said some lineup decisions will be made closer to game time.
- Schenn, a defenseman, participated in Nashville’s morning skate Friday after missing Game 5 because of an illness.
- Smith did not participate in the morning skate.
