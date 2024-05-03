Tocchet, Bowness & Brunette Named 2024 Jack Adams Award Finalists

The NHL announced today the three finalists for the 2023-24 Jack Adams Award, which is given “to the coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success.” This year’s finalists are, Rick Tocchet (Vancouver Canucks), Rick Bowness (Winnipeg Jets) and Andrew Brunette (Nashville Predators).

Rick Tocchet, Vancouver Canucks

Tocchet wasn’t the most popular guy when he was hired by the Canucks in January 2023. General manager Patrik Allvin had just fired fan favorite Bruce Boudreau, and he was coming in as the third head coach in two seasons. But, that quickly changed as he became acclimated to the team and started changing the culture to a winning one. While the Canucks ended up missing the playoffs, he put together a 20-12-4 record and provided hope that 2023-24 was going to be different. And what a difference it was.

Rick Tocchet, Head Coach of the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Canucks got off to a roaring start with a surprising 8-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers and only built from there. By the end of the season, they had not only made the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 bubble, but secured a Pacific Division championship on the strength of a 50-23-9 record – 26 points better than 2022-23. They were also only four points back of the Dallas Stars for first in the Western Conference and five points back of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning New York Rangers.

This is Tocchet’s first time being a finalist for the Jack Adams, and the Canucks’ first finalist since Alain Vigneault finished second in 2010-11. He would be the third winner in franchise history after Pat Quinn won it in 1991-92 and Vigneault in 2006-07.

Rick Bowness, Winnipeg Jets

In his second season behind the Jets bench, Bowness led his squad to the second-highest regular-season points total in franchise history with a 52-24-6 record and 110 points. They also tied a franchise record for wins, and road wins (25) and allowed the fewest goals in the NHL (199). They finished ahead of the Colorado Avalanche in the Central Division and only three points back of the Dallas Stars for first in the Western Conference.

While the Jets flamed out in the playoffs, Bowness and his coaching staff should be praised for the work they did in the regular season. They crafted a defensive system that frustrated teams and led to a franchise-record 14-game point streak and another eight-game winning streak at the end of the season. The long-time bench boss just completed his 14th season as a head coach and 36th as a head or assistant and is a first-time Jack Adams finalist, not only as an individual but for the Jets/Thrashers franchise as well.

Andrew Brunette, Nashville Predators

Finally, we have Andrew Brunette, who was hired by long-time head coach and new general manager Barry Trotz to lead the Predators into a new era without David Poile guiding the ship. So far, the beginning has been great as Brunette led the Preds back to the playoffs with a 47-30-5 record after their eight-season streak was snapped last season.

Like the Jets, Brunette was also the architect of a franchise-record points streak as the Predators logged points in 18 straight games to push them into the playoffs. They finished with 99 points and the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. They are currently battling the Canucks in the first round and are down 3-2 going into Game 6 tonight.

Brunette was a Jack Adams finalist in 2021-22 as well, when he was head coach of the Florida Panthers. Only two other coaches have been voted finalists in each of their first two seasons behind an NHL bench: Terry Crisp and Paul MacLean. He is the third Jack Adams finalist in Predators history, joining his GM Trotz, and Peter Laviolette.