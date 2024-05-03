Slow Start Dooms Bruins in Pivotal Game 6

Pinch me if you’ve heard this before, but the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs are headed for a decisive Game 7. The Bruins have seen their 3-1 series lead evaporate like last season, as the Maple Leafs have stormed back and won Game 6 2-1. The Maple Leafs’ level of desperation wasn’t matched by the Bruins and ultimately it was enough for a victory. Here are three key takeaways from the Bruins’ loss, as they regroup for a do-or-die Game 7.

Swayman Was Good, Woll Was Better

There are things you can point to in this game as to why the Bruins lost, but goaltender Jeremy Swayman was not one of them. In fact, he was precisely why they were in this game, to begin with, and had a fighting chance until the end.

The Maple Leafs started strong and built off the momentum sustained from the overtime victory in Game 5. It was an onslaught of shots, especially in the first period with the Maple Leafs having 12. Swayman stood tall, making key save after key save, especially towards the end of the third period on Max Domi to keep it a 1-0 game. As good as Swayman was, Joseph Woll was better.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Woll came into the series in Game 5, as he replaced Ilya Samsonov. That has paid dividends as the Maple Leafs have won two games in a row with him backstopping the team. Last night, he was once again sensational, as he gave the team every reason to stay ahead.

Woll stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced, which was good for a .957 save percentage. Furthermore, he finished with 2.35 goals saved above expected, showing how dialed in he was. The biggest key was being able to go toe to toe with Swayman, which was something the Maple Leafs hadn’t been able to do in the first four games. Woll has done just that, and it’s been a difference in the series.

Slow Start Ultimately Dooms the Bruins

For the second game in a row, the Maple Leafs’ backs were against the wall. They came out desperate in Game 5, emerging victorious. In Game 6, they played with that same desperation and it led to a fast start.

The Maple Leafs came out with a sense of urgency and had a mission in mind. They dominated the opening period, controlling the puck and dictating the pace of the game. They held the edge in shot attempts (20-14), finishing with a Corsi for percentage (CF%) of 58.82. Furthermore, they held the Bruins to just one shot on goal in the first period. In a game where you can eliminate the opponent, that type of effort is not good enough.

As the game progressed, the Bruins found their legs and began to test Woll but it was not enough. The Maple Leafs did a fantastic job of blocking shots (27) and helped limit the Bruins’ open ice. When Game 7 arrives, the Bruins will want to look for a rejuvenated start. The offense has scored just two goals in the last two games, which has not been good enough.

Bruins Need Their Best Players to Step Up

You have to give credit to the Maple Leafs’ defense for being able to block shots and smother the Bruins’ offense. However, in an elimination game, you want to see your best players be your best players. Despite being without Auston Matthews for the second game in a row, Williams Nylander took the keys, put the car in drive, and willed the Maple Leafs to victory. The Maple Leafs’ best player became the best player and that’s what the Bruins need from David Pastrnak.

"Your best players need to be your best players this time of year…Pasta needs to step up."



Jim Montgomery on whether he needs more from Marchand and Pastrnak in Game 7. #NHLBruins | https://t.co/1riFRo7BIX pic.twitter.com/cuR6VSUJqo — NESN (@NESN) May 3, 2024

Pastrnak did his best in this game to generate offense. Individually he had 10 shot attempts, five scoring chances, and three high danger attempts. However, none found their way into the back of the net, which is the difference. In the two teams’ rich playoff history, Pastrnak has been notorious for torching the Maple Leafs with his goal scoring, but he is not the only player that’s slowed down.

Pavel Zacha has just two assists, as well as Charlie Coyle. These two centers combined to record more points during the 2023-24 season than David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron did during the 2022-23 season. Ever since Game 1, Jake DeBrusk has slowed down with only two points.

If the Bruins are going to avoid making history, they’ll need their top players to be the top players in Game 7.