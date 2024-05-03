Oilers Ousting Kings Makes Commentator’s Preseason Remarks Look Ironic

For the third straight season, the Edmonton Oilers have eliminated the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With a 4-1 series win over the Kings, the Oilers will face the winner of the series between the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks in the second round. While the Kings were able to pick up a game, the Oilers dominated the series in every category, exposed the Kings’ coveted 1-3-1 defensive system with a strong forecheck, and shut them down offensively. The Kings didn’t score a single powerplay goal through those five games and couldn’t get anything going at even strength. The Kings will have to go back to the drawing board as they try to figure out a way to have a successful run next season.

While the Oilers have moved on and will soon shift their focus to a new opponent, the Kings have yet again let themselves and their fans down. One player who underperformed in a big way was Pierre-Luc Dubois, who only had one goal in the series. Before the start of the season, the Kings pulled off a massive trade acquiring him from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for several assets including Alex Iafallo and a second-round draft pick.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Kings also chose to sign Dubois to a massive eight-year extension worth $8.5 million average annual value (AAV) through the 2030-31 season, with a no-movement clause (NMC) through four years, and a no-trade clause through the final three. Before Dubois’ first game as a King, former NHLer and podcast host Jason Strudwick commented on how much the Kings had improved and why the Oilers should have concerns. Those comments now look ironic.

Now, Dubois wasn’t the reason for the Kings’ loss in the series by any means. His defensive game was quite strong and he played well, physically setting the tone at times for his team. However, when a team invests nearly $70 million over eight seasons while looking to remain competitive, you would think Dubois would’ve been able to provide a bit more offensively. His lack of production didn’t help the Kings at all and for someone who seemed confident before the season started, his lackluster play had to have made Kings fans upset.

Dubois Had Underwhelming First Season; Oilers Took Advantage

The Dubois trade was questioned immediately by both fanbases as it seemed like a bit of an overpay, but they were both excited for different reasons. The trade rumors had been around for a while before he was eventually dealt, so Dubois being moved wasn’t entirely surprising, but the Kings being the team to bring him in was a bit shocking. The Jets acquired three players and a draft pick which was more than enough of a return for someone they expected to be moved, and the trade at this point seems to be working in the Jets’ favor. The Kings were happy to finally have added a forward who they thought could bolster their offensive production, but he had a rough first season in California.

Iafallo scored 11 goals and added 16 assists for 27 points through 82 games and was a solid addition to the Jets’ bottom six, Gabe Vilardi only played 47 games but he scored 22 goals and added 14 assists for 36 points, while Rasmus Kupari had one assist through 28 games. With the Kings this season, Dubois scored 16 goals and added 24 assists for 40 points through 82 games, a significant decline from his 63-point 2022-23 season with the Jets.

The Oilers found and took advantage of every weakness Dubois and the Kings had this postseason, and it was never really close. While Dubois has plenty of time left on his contract to figure out where he went wrong and bounce back, this first season has worried many Kings fans who were hoping for a new superstar they could build their team around. Moving forward, the Kings could look to make some moves to surround Dubois with more firepower heading into next season. They could buy him out since trading him doesn’t seem likely with his NMC kicking in next season, but that doesn’t seem likely. At the end of the day, Kings fans will chalk this up as a rough season for Dubois who was trying to get used to his new team, and hope that he can bounce back next season.