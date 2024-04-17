Oilers’ Dylan Holloway Deserves Top-6 Shot Next Season

The Edmonton Oilers have had one of the most interesting 2023-24 seasons. Having started 3-9-1 before deciding to switch out their coaching staff and make a goaltending change, they have since bounced back and secured second place in the Pacific Division heading into the postseason. One player who earned an opportunity in the lineup recently after having spent some of the season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Bakersfield Condors is forward Dylan Holloway, who has scored two goals and added two assists in four games since being recalled from the minors. At the AHL level before being recalled, he dominated at both ends of the ice.

At 22 years old, Holloway has yet to solidify himself at the NHL level with the Oilers having bounced between the NHL and AHL throughout his career so far. His speed has stood out as a massive asset, especially for someone who stands 6-foot-1, 203 pounds, and he has proven he is willing to be a physical player as he continues to finish every hit and throw his body at anything that moves. With the Condors this season, he played 18 games scoring ten goals and adding six assists for 16 points. Through 36 total games with the Oilers this season, he has scored five goals and added three assists for eight points. As the postseason nears, it seems as though he is getting hot at the right time.

Dylan Holloway, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Philip Broberg will be making his return from the Condors as well as he is expected to play in the Oilers’ final two games of the regular season, as he and Holloway both look to make cases to earn bigger roles on the team next season. Holloway will likely play on the third line alongside Corey Perry and Ryan McLeod heading into the postseason as they have clicked well and seem to have some strong chemistry in that role. Playing alongside someone speedy like McLeod as well as a veteran like Perry should help Holloway elevate his two-way game in the postseason, and the Oilers would love to see him continue improving every game and become a consistent producer in the middle-six of their lineup.

Holloway’s Injury Troubles Halting Full-Time Opportunity in NHL

Since making the jump to the NHL, Holloway has been hit with several injury issues. If he had remained healthy throughout his entire career, he likely would have solidified himself with the Oilers by now. In September 2021, he hurt his wrist and missed three months. In October 2022, he suffered a minor upper-body injury and missed a week. In February 2023, he had another injury and missed just under a month. In October 2023, he injured his wrist again but only missed a few days. Lastly, in November 2023, he hurt his knee and missed just under two months.

Every time Holloway gets going, it seems as though his bad luck returns. He is a skilled player who should have been a mainstay with the Oilers by now, but his confidence was lacking due to injury. In his recent return, he has found a level that nobody has seen since he got his shot in the NHL. With an elevated two-way game, strong offensive ability, and a smooth stride that allows him to outskate many of his peers, he should easily earn a shot in the top-six forward group next season. If he can find that extra gear next season and take another step offensively, he could even earn a shot on the first line allowing the team to spread out their star power.

The Oilers are awaiting their opponent in the first round, as they wait to see who they will face. Regardless of who they end up playing against, they will need Holloway to continue doing all the little things right. With Evander Kane taking a step back physically and defensively, he could earn a massive opportunity this postseason. Regardless, he should get a shot at a bigger role next season, he just needs a huge offseason and some extra confidence.