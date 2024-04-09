Oilers’ Kane and Perry Confirm No Bad Blood Between Teammates

The Edmonton Oilers had some drama surrounding them after a recent game against the Calgary Flames. During the game, it seemed as though there was some sort of disagreement between Evander Kane and Corey Perry as they were both animated and upset about something. Fortunately, Kane has confirmed there is no bad blood between them, and there is nothing to worry about. Perry has also confirmed there are no issues between the two. For two players who have both been through a lot in recent seasons, seeing them care as much as they do should be an exciting sight for Oilers fans.

“Brothers fight, it’s just trying to bring out the best in everybody,” Perry told reporters following practice on Monday (April 8). “That’s what makes a team work, that’s how you win. You hold everybody accountable, you push everybody’s buttons. You do whatever you have to do to get the best out of everybody,” Perry continued. For someone who has been to the Stanley Cup Final several times and is a Stanley Cup champion, Perry knows what it takes to win. For him to say there are no issues and he’s going to hold everyone accountable, that is huge. He is a proven winner and that’s why the Oilers brought him in, and he’s doing exactly what has been asked of him.

Corey Perry, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Kane is viewed negatively by many fans because of his issues with the San Jose Sharks before they chose to terminate his contract, but he has bounced back in a big way with the Oilers. He made an immediate impact offensively and has been a massive part of their playoff runs since joining the team, but he is going through a tough patch this season. He is still playing well offensively, but defensively, he has been lackluster. Despite his struggles, he is still going to be leaned on in the postseason, so hopefully, he will bounce back and there truly is no bad blood between any teammates.

Perry’s Impact With the Oilers

Perry has been a huge help to the Oilers’ depth since joining the team late in the season. At 38 years old, he has plenty of experience in the NHL with several different teams and has consistently been a strong bottom-six forward. With the Oilers, he hasn’t been leaned on to provide offensive production on a nightly basis, but he has still done well scoring seven goals and adding three assists for ten points through 32 games this season. Defensively, he has played well and has stabilized the play in the defensive zone. His biggest asset though, has been his physical game. He has no fear of hitting anyone of any size, and he has played a style of game that the rest of the bottom-six forward group has begun to follow.

The Oilers brought Perry in with hopes that he could add depth and be a physical asset come the postseason, and it looks as though he can still be a difference-maker despite his older age. While it looks like they will be playing either the Los Angeles Kings or Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the 2024 Playoffs, either of those teams will be a tough challenge.

Perry and Kane will be huge parts of the Oilers’ success in the playoffs as they play similar styles and are the types of players any team wants in their lineup in a seven-game series. Matthew Tkachuk helped lift the Florida Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final last season with his physical game and grittiness, and even though they lost, his team is on pace for another deep run. Kane and Perry should be able to do the same thing, alongside star players Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, and Zach Hyman, so the Oilers should be strong enough to make a deep run this season.