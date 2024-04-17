Parker Alcos – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Parker Alcos

2023-24 Team: Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Date of Birth: July 20, 2006

Place of Birth: Port Moody, Canada

Height: 6-foot-3, Weight: 174 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Defenceman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Parker Alcos is an extremely skilled defender who played this season with the Edmonton Oil Kings. I had the privilege of seeing him go from a player who wasn’t recognized as a top prospect or someone who could even be considered for the upcoming draft, to someone who helped lead the blue line for the Oil Kings in several different scenarios. When I first started watching him at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, he didn’t stand out right away. However, as the games went on and he gained confidence, Alcos began showing signs of a potential shutdown defender. By the end of the season, he had proven himself as a top-four defender with the Oil Kings.

Parker Alcos, Edmonton Oil Kings (Oilers Entertainment Group/LA Media)

Alcos impressed me with his vision and the confidence he has with the puck on his stick on the breakout. He isn’t afraid to carry it for an extra step and make a long pass if required, but he has the speed and overall hockey IQ to skate from end to end and create plays in the offensive zone. He could use some work transitioning from the offensive zone to the defensive zone, but he has built a reputation as a player who is tough to beat in a one-on-one battle and who can take the right angle on an attacking forward.

Alcos’ offensive numbers don’t jump off the page by any means, but he still scored one goal and added 14 assists for 15 points through 67 games in his official rookie campaign in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. He has all the tools to become a solid depth defender at the NHL level, but he will need to fine-tune his game when he returns to the Oil Kings next season with experience under his belt. I would predict he returns and doubles his point totals with the Oil Kings next season, and continues to elevate himself as a star defenceman.

Parker Alcos – NHL Draft Projection

Alcos has flown up draft boards this season and has gone from off the board to a potential mid-round draft pick. While none of the writers at THW had him in their top 100 rankings, he could go as early as 120th, but he could go anywhere from 120-210. He could slip quite a bit in the draft, but he could be worth the risk if a team chooses to take him.

Quotables

“He does a good job at moving the puck up ice and has good vision…He does need to work on his pivoting ability as he is a little slow on the turn.” – Alfonso Acevdeo, Recruit Scouting

Strengths

Shutdown defender

Strong one-on-one against attackers

Smooth skater

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Offensive ability

Transition speed

NHL Potential

Alcos will have a tough time getting a shot in the NHL, but could earn a spot as a bottom-four defender if he cleans up his transition speed and adds some offensive ability. He could solidify himself as a shutdown depth defender as well. He will likely have to grind his way through the American Hockey League (AHL) before he gets a shot in the NHL, but he could max out as a second-pairing defenceman.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 4.75/5, Reward: 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 5.25/10, Defense: 8.75/10

Awards and Achievements

2021-22: BCEHL U18 Champion

Parker Alcos Stats