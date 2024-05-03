Can the Maple Leafs Complete Comeback in Game 7 on Saturday?

Many had the Toronto Maple Leafs dead and buried when they went down 3-1 in the series against their nemesis, the Boston Bruins, but against all odds and without Auston Matthews, Toronto has just won two elimination games. Now, there’s only one game left, winner takes all, do the Maple Leafs have what it takes to win the final showdown in Boston?

The Bruins have now lost six elimination games in a row. Could that play on their mind on Saturday night for Game 7? For so many years, Boston had the killer instinct that allows a team to close out a series, but it seems to have disappeared in the last two playoffs.

Taking on the Demons of Past Games

Toronto won’t be in completely foreign territory Saturday night however; they did play a Game 7 against the Bruins back in May 2013. A game every Maple Leaf fan remembers vividly. That’s when they became the first team in NHL history to lead a Game 7 by three goals in the third period and lose the game. When they lost that game by a score of 5-4 in overtime is probably the exact moment the Bruins began to live rent-free in their collective head. No player from the current Maple Leafs roster was with the team back then, luckily for Toronto.

In 2018, however, the Big Four, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly, were all present. Interestingly, in that year, the Maple Leafs were down 3-1 in the series as well, and just like in 2013, they fought back to tie it at 3-3, but they fell at the last hurdle. They even started the third period with a 4-3 lead, but they allowed the Bruins to score four unanswered goals. Final score: 7-4 Boston.

Bruins captain Brad Marchand is the only Bruin remaining from the 2013 Maple Leafs collapse, but six Bruins were there in 2018. Marchand of course, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk all took part in the 2018 series and there’s no doubt whatsoever they’ll tell their teammates how they handled the Maple Leafs back then. In Game 7, Jake DeBrusk had two goals, Pastrnak a goal and an assist, just like Marchand, and Danton Heinen also scored a goal. Needless to say, the remaining Bruins had a huge part in the 2018 win. As for the Toronto players, Nylander had two assists and Marner one. Matthews and Rielly were both held off the scoresheet.

For some reason, Nylander has always been the one fans clamoured to be traded, but looking at his postseason stats, there’s no denying he always turns up the intensity for the playoffs. In 2021, he had eight points in seven games, in 2022, seven points in as many games, and last year, 10 in 11 games. That totals 25 points in the last three postseasons, the same total as Matthews. Meanwhile, Mitch Marner had 26 points over the same period, captain John Tavares had 14 points (he only played one game in 2021 after an accidental hit to the head thanks to Corey Perry) and Rielly had 21 points.

Can Nylander Do It Again?

When it mattered the most, last night, it was Nylander who stood tall and scored both goals to lead Toronto to a 2-1 win over Boston. Rielly assisted on both goals and blocked five shots. Max Domi was held off the scoresheet, but he was second on the team for blocked shots with four (first amongst forwards). As for Joseph Woll, he had another fantastic performance with 22 saves on 23 shots, for a .957 save percentage.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammate Timothy Liljegren during the second period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Maple Leafs had a great game. In the first period, they only allowed one shot on goal. They looked like a real team in which players care about one another and the result of the game, not about their stats. If they are to upset the Bruins and win Game 7 in Boston, that’s exactly how they’ll need to play and ideally, they need to be just as strong on the forecheck and not allow the Bruins to get into the game. In the last two matches, they really suffocated the Bruins in the first frame, everywhere they looked, there was a Maple Leafs player.

Relates: Maple Leafs Even Series as Bruins Collapse Continues

On Saturday, it will be the fourth time in 11 years that the Maple Leafs play a Game 7 in Boston. They’ve lost the last three and they’ll need to exorcise the demons of games lost to get the job done. As for the Bruins, they are staring at the very real possibility of becoming the first team in NHL history to blow a 3-1 lead in consecutive postseasons, meaning they’ll also be wrestling with their demons. In the end, the team with the most character and leadership will win the do-or-die game, but even Nostradamus couldn’t predict who that will be on the eve of this crucial Game 7.