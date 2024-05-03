Maple Leafs Even Series as Bruins Collapse Continues

The Toronto Maple Leafs evened their series against the Boston Bruins with a 2-1 victory on Thursday night (May 2), as William Nylander led the way by scoring two goals.

Entering the game, the Maple Leafs were 0-6 in their last six home playoff games, while the Bruins were 0-5 games in which they could have moved on to the next round of the NHL playoffs.

In addition, the Bruins came into the contest with an apparent chip on their shoulder after their performance in Game 5.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery was ticked off that his group failed to bring the proper mindset or intensity early in Game 5. He held a lengthy meeting with his players on Wednesday to discuss tactical and psychological issues.

“I’m still pissed off from last night to be honest,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “I don’t understand and don’t accept our play. I’m going to be pissed off until the puck drops tomorrow night.”

Despite this mindset, the Maple Leafs emerged strong and dominated the game. During the first period, the Maple Leafs forged a 12-1 edge in shots, marking their fewest shots against in a regulation playoff period since Game 2 of the 2004 conference semifinals (1 shot against in period two).

Despite the advantage, the Maple Leafs finally broke the ice late in the second period when Nylander redirected a shot to give Toronto the game’s first goal.

Nylander added a second goal late in the third period when he beat Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman on a breakaway to give the Maple Leafs a two-goal advantage.

Nylander snapped a 13-game goal drought dating back to the regular season. The Maple Leafs own an all-time record of 40-22 when scoring first in potential elimination games, while the Bruins are 15-45 when allowing the first goal with a chance to clinch a series.

Matthews Misses Game 6

As was the case in Game 5, Matthews has been ruled unavailable for must-win Game 6 due to some undisclosed ailment(s). Despite skating for about 30 minutes Wednesday and another 30-plus on Thursday morning away from the main group—shooting and exerting himself more than he could Tuesday—the 69-goal man is decidedly less than healthy.

When asked about the absence of Matthews, Montgomery said, “Obviously a tremendous player, best goal scorer in the league since he came in. You know he’s a great player, but they played great without him last game.”

Game 7 will be on Saturday, May 4.