Projected Lineup for the Stars vs Golden Knights – Game 6

The Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight for Game 6 of their first-round series.

Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Western Conference First Round, Game 6

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TNT, BSSW, SN360, SN, TVAS

Dallas leads best-of-7 series 3-2

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Evgenii Dadonov — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith — Sam Steel — Ty Dellandrea

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Radek Faksa (undisclosed), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Mason Marchment (undisclosed)

Status report

Faksa, a forward, is a game-time decision; he has missed the past three games.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Tomas Hertl — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Ivan Barbashev — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Zach Whitecloud — Noah Hanifin

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Hutton, Anthony Mantha

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)

Status report

Kolesar enters the lineup on the fourth line with Roy and Carrier.

Barbashev moves up to the second line.

Hill will make his second straight start.

