Projected Lineup for the Stars vs Golden Knights – Game 6

The Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight for Game 6 of their first-round series.

Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(C1) STARS at (WC2) GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Western Conference First Round, Game 6

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TNT, BSSW, SN360, SN, TVAS

Dallas leads best-of-7 series 3-2

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Evgenii Dadonov — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith — Sam Steel — Ty Dellandrea

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Radek Faksa (undisclosed), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Mason Marchment (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Faksa, a forward, is a game-time decision; he has missed the past three games.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Tomas Hertl — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Ivan Barbashev — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Zach Whitecloud — Noah Hanifin

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Hutton, Anthony Mantha

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)

Status report

  • Kolesar enters the lineup on the fourth line with Roy and Carrier.
  • Barbashev moves up to the second line.
  • Hill will make his second straight start.

