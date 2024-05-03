Projected Lineup for the Stars vs Golden Knights – Game 6

The Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight for Game 6 of their first-round series.
Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(C1) STARS at (WC2) GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Western Conference First Round, Game 6
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TNT, BSSW, SN360, SN, TVAS
Dallas leads best-of-7 series 3-2
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Evgenii Dadonov — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith — Sam Steel — Ty Dellandrea
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: None
Injured: Radek Faksa (undisclosed), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Mason Marchment (undisclosed)
Status report
- Faksa, a forward, is a game-time decision; he has missed the past three games.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Tomas Hertl — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault
Ivan Barbashev — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio
William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Zach Whitecloud — Noah Hanifin
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Hutton, Anthony Mantha
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)
Status report
- Kolesar enters the lineup on the fourth line with Roy and Carrier.
- Barbashev moves up to the second line.
- Hill will make his second straight start.
