Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Stars – Game 5

by

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 5 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(WC2) GOLDEN KNIGHTS at (C1) STARS

Western Conference First Round, Game 5

7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS)

Best-of-7 series tied 2-2

Golden Knights projected lineup

Tomas Hertl — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Pavel Dorofeyev — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Ivan Barbashev

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Ben Hutton

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Paul Cotter, Keegan Kolesar, Anthony Mantha, Zach Whitecloud

Injured: Nicolas Hague

Status Report

  • Hill will make his first start this postseason after Thompson started the first four games.
  • Karlsson did not participate in the Golden Knights morning skate Wednesday but is expected to play.
  • Vegas shuffled its forward lines and defense pairs after home losses in Games 3 and 4.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven

Evgenii Dadonov — Tyler Seguin — Joe Pavelski

Craig Smith — Sam Steel — Ty Dellandrea

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque

Injured: Radek Faksa (undisclosed), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Mason Marchment (undisclosed)

Status report

  • The Stars held an optional morning skate Wednesday and are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win in Game 4 on Monday.

