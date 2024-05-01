Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Stars – Game 5

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 5 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Western Conference First Round, Game 5

7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS)

Best-of-7 series tied 2-2

Golden Knights projected lineup

Tomas Hertl — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Pavel Dorofeyev — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Ivan Barbashev

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Ben Hutton

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Paul Cotter, Keegan Kolesar, Anthony Mantha, Zach Whitecloud

Injured: Nicolas Hague

Status Report

Hill will make his first start this postseason after Thompson started the first four games.

Karlsson did not participate in the Golden Knights morning skate Wednesday but is expected to play.

Vegas shuffled its forward lines and defense pairs after home losses in Games 3 and 4.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven

Evgenii Dadonov — Tyler Seguin — Joe Pavelski

Craig Smith — Sam Steel — Ty Dellandrea

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque

Injured: Radek Faksa (undisclosed), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Mason Marchment (undisclosed)

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate Wednesday and are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win in Game 4 on Monday.

