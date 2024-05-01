Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Stars – Game 5

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 5 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(WC2) GOLDEN KNIGHTS at (C1) STARS
Western Conference First Round, Game 5
7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS)
Best-of-7 series tied 2-2
Golden Knights projected lineup
Tomas Hertl — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault
Pavel Dorofeyev — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio
William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Ivan Barbashev
Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Ben Hutton
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Paul Cotter, Keegan Kolesar, Anthony Mantha, Zach Whitecloud
Injured: Nicolas Hague
Status Report
- Hill will make his first start this postseason after Thompson started the first four games.
- Karlsson did not participate in the Golden Knights morning skate Wednesday but is expected to play.
- Vegas shuffled its forward lines and defense pairs after home losses in Games 3 and 4.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven
Evgenii Dadonov — Tyler Seguin — Joe Pavelski
Craig Smith — Sam Steel — Ty Dellandrea
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Mavrik Bourque
Injured: Radek Faksa (undisclosed), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Mason Marchment (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Stars held an optional morning skate Wednesday and are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win in Game 4 on Monday.
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket