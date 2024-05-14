PWHL Boston Seeks to Become First Finalist with Sweep of Montreal

After two hard-fought wins, PWHL Boston is back home with a 2-0 lead in its best-of-five series against Montreal. The action has been fast and furious in this series and has included speed, impressive and incredibly physical plays, which must have left both teams with some bumps and bruises to nurse before tonight’s game. Aside from the actual hockey, though, there’s one other matter that has made the headlines after Montreal’s triple overtime loss on Saturday night; Kori Cheverie‘s use of her players and cutting her bench right from the start of the games or almost. Tonight, though, Boston has got Montreal right where they wanted them, on the brink of evaluation and with tired stars.

Can Boston Complete the Sweep?

So far, even if Boston’s series lead doesn’t make it apparent, both teams have been so close to one another that they really are neck and neck. If tonight’s host is to finish the job and send Montreal packing, they will need yet another phenomenal performance by Aerin Frankle. The Team USA goaltender has been almost unbeatable for Boston, and she’s probably starting to play in Montreal players’ heads.

In order to win, Montreal has to open the score and build its own confidence, which must have been affected by the last two losses. A fast insurance goal would go a long way towards Montreal winning its first game of the series. Getting over the mental blockage that they have been unable to score more than a single goal on Frankel would definitely help them play without holding their sticks so tight.

As for Boston, they’ve got to keep doing exactly what they’ve been doing. Playing a very physical game and capitalizing on their opportunities. Ann-Renee Desbiens is a world-class goaltender, and in Saturday’s duel, she was at the top of her game and oozed confidence. The overtime goal came from a melee in front of the net that was not her fault at all, so I expect her to still be in the zone tonight. Getting her off her game should be the first order of business for Courtney Kessel’s team. Boston needs to get physical while staying within the rules, take away her vision, and do whatever they can to mess with her focus. Boston will also have Lauren Gabel back in the lineup tonight, which is sure to provide them with a boost of energy.

Will Cheverie Finally Adjust?

Ever since the start of the semi-final, the Montreal coach has kept running with three lines and four blueliners. While that may be a suitable strategy for a game that finishes in regulation, it is completely unrealistic when the game goes to overtime. The problem with the strategy was painfully obvious on Saturday when the first line made of Kristin O’Neil, Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey spent over 52 minutes on the ice. Even considering that the game went to triple overtime, that’s way too much ice time.

Meanwhile, on the blue line, Erin Ambrose was on the ice for 61 minutes and 33 seconds out of the 108 minutes the game lasted. How she didn’t fall on the ice out of exhaustion is still a mystery to me. I know the best players in the league, or the national teams members in other words, are more than a cut above the rest, but at the end of the day, even such a gifted player can hardly move after being on the ice for that long. Meanwhile, there are fresh legs on the bench who are wishing and hoping to be playing. Using them can also be a winning strategy, just ask Kessel; she used her complete bench, and it was her fourth line that scored in the third overtime to get Boston the win.

Cheverie is unlikely to change her strategy, however. When asked about the incredible discrepancy in ice time, she told the puzzled room of reporters that she would press on with the strategy and hope the next game didn’t go to overtime. SRC’s Christine Roger reports that Cheverie has spent several minutes this morning talking to Catherine Dubois on the ice; could she perhaps give her a bigger role? It certainly wouldn’t hurt at this point.

Dubois is known for her physical style, and she could be the answer to Montreal’s power play woes. She has no issue standing in front of a goaltender, taking their view away, all while absorbing hits from every which way. She said the following after the April 24 win in Montreal:

If they can let me play, I will play a physical game, against whichever team we take on. If I’m allowed to play, I’ll play very physical and I’ll bring my composure and all that.

Those words almost sound now like a heads-up to her coach that she can help, and she has proven it over the course of the season by being invited to sign a Standard Player Agreement after starting the season as a reserve player.

And the Finalists Are…

The PWHL has announced the finalists for the 2024 PWHL Rookie of the Year award. They are, in alphabetical order, Toronto’s Emma Maltais, Boston’s Alina Muller and Minnesota’s Grace Zumwinkle. This is the first award finalist announcement and there will be a new one every day in the run-up to the end of the playoffs.

Enjoy the match tonight, and good luck to all the Montreal fans out there. Who wants to be swept when you have the best player in the world, Marie-Philip Poulin, on your team?