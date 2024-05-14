Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Oilers – Game 4

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight for Game 4 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Hub

(1P) CANUCKS at (2P) OILERS

Western Conference Second Round, Game 4

9:30 p.m. CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN

Canucks lead best-of-7 series 2-1

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev — Elias Pettersson — Linus Karlsson

Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland

Nils Aman — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov — Tyler Myers

Ian Cole — Noah Juulsen

Arturs Silovs

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phil Di Giuseppe, Christian Wolanin

Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (undisclosed)

Suspended: Carson Soucy

Status Report

Juulsen comes in on the Canucks lineup for Soucy, a defenseman, who is serving a one-game suspension for cross-checking McDavid after the final buzzer in Game 3.

More from THW:

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane

Warren Foegele — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci

Philip Broberg

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Connor Brown, Sam Carrick, Sam Gagner, Troy Stecher

Injured: Adam Henrique (lower body)

Status report

Pickard will make his first-ever start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after making three saves in 16:21 of Game 3 after he replaced Skinner.

Broberg would enter as the seventh defenseman if the Oilers shift to an 11-7 lineup with Brown, a forward, being scratched.

Holloway will move up from the third line to the second to play on Draisaitl’s wing, but Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch didn’t rule out playing Draisaitl on the top line with McDavid should the situation arise.

More from THW:

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket