Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Oilers – Game 4

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight for Game 4 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(1P) CANUCKS at (2P) OILERS
Western Conference Second Round, Game 4
9:30 p.m. CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN
Canucks lead best-of-7 series 2-1
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Ilya Mikheyev — Elias Pettersson — Linus Karlsson
Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland
Nils Aman — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov — Tyler Myers
Ian Cole — Noah Juulsen
Arturs Silovs
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phil Di Giuseppe, Christian Wolanin
Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (undisclosed)
Suspended: Carson Soucy
Status Report
- Juulsen comes in on the Canucks lineup for Soucy, a defenseman, who is serving a one-game suspension for cross-checking McDavid after the final buzzer in Game 3.
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Dylan Holloway — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane
Warren Foegele — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Vincent Desharnais
Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci
Philip Broberg
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Connor Brown, Sam Carrick, Sam Gagner, Troy Stecher
Injured: Adam Henrique (lower body)
Status report
- Pickard will make his first-ever start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after making three saves in 16:21 of Game 3 after he replaced Skinner.
- Broberg would enter as the seventh defenseman if the Oilers shift to an 11-7 lineup with Brown, a forward, being scratched.
- Holloway will move up from the third line to the second to play on Draisaitl’s wing, but Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch didn’t rule out playing Draisaitl on the top line with McDavid should the situation arise.
