Canucks’ Road Warrior Mentality on Display vs. Oilers in Game 3

Mother’s Day featured a particularly brutal incarnation of the Vancouver Canucks-Edmonton Oilers rivalry. Game 3 on Sunday evening in Edmonton saw bodies flying everywhere, including into the Oilers’ bench, some rough stuff after the final whistle, and players like Nikita Zadorov, Dakota Joshua, and J.T. Miller delivering humungous hits and asking questions later. Through it all, including incessant Oilers pressure in the third period, the Canucks emerged victorious by a score of 4-3. They now have a 2-1 series lead. Here are some of the major storylines

Arturs Silovs Shines, Stuart Skinner Showing Cracks

One of the big subplots heading into this series was the goaltending matchup between Vancouver’s Arturs Silovs and Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner. In the Canucks’ case, the cocktail of question marks and excitement was completely understandable. The 23-year-old had hardly played in any NHL games in his young career – nine to be exact – before helping the cause in Round 1 against the Nashville Predators. But, with all due respect to Nashville, Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg are not Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

In the Oilers’ case, some fans recalled Skinner’s mediocre 2023 Playoffs, when he got the hook a few times and, when it mattered most, he didn’t answer the bell. For fairness’ sake, Skinner played his first consistent season in 2022-23, so it’s not as though he’s a seasoned veteran.

Despite that neither netminder has a glowing goals-against average through three matches, few would deny that Silovs is living up to the incredibly new reputation he’s built. Right from the opening minutes, the Latvian keeper repelled a thunderous one-timer that, had it gone in, would have had Rogers Place rocking and the Canucks trailing early.

He shielded his net from Draisaitl on a breakaway in the second period, made key saves just before the siren ended the middle frame, and was exquisite throughout the final period when the Oilers needed a pair of goals. Draisaitl can argue all he wants that the post helping out isn’t good goaltending (the post did help on another Draisailt breakaway), but Silovs still finished the night with a .933 save percentage (SV%).

On the other hand, Skinner finished with a .733 SV% and was hooked before the third period. He had a .842 in Game 2 despite the win and a .792 in the Game 1 defeat. Was Silovs great in the first two matches? Not at all (.778 and .871 save percentages), but in a series when key saves might come at a premium, the Oilers have blinked first. One doesn’t have to be stupendous versus a club of Edmonton’s undeniable quality, one simply has to be good enough. So far, Silovs has been.

Canucks Depth vs. Oilers Predictability?

As the postseason and this series, in particular, roll on, some patterns are beginning to emerge for both sides. In Vancouver’s case, it’s the squad’s depth and flexibility. On any given night, someone can come to the rescue for the Canucks, whereas the same cannot necessarily be said of the Oilers.

This has led to some unpredictability. Elias Pettersson, who just signed a whopping contract extension since he’s played so well this season, only has one goal this postseason. In contrast, Brock Boeser is playing like a man possessed, including in Game 3 when he netted twice in the opening frame and almost had a hat trick were it not for Elias Lindholm’s deflection of his shot. Speaking of Lindholm, that in-season acquisition has proven to be a brilliant coup. He also earned a brace on Sunday, earning both markers on the power play.

Dakota Joshua, Elias Lindholm, and Conor Garland of the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Ethan Cairns/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dakota Joshua has been splendid (seven points), J.T. Miller has been consistent (11 points), Quinn Hughes has basically been himself (eight points), and Lindholm has demonstrated his value in the playoffs (seven). Nikita Zadorov who is known for his strong play, has surpassed expectations (seven points). When players like Zadorov and Joshua aren’t scoring or assisting, they’re plastering the opposition against the boards or into benches, as the former did to Evander Kane on Sunday.

Conversely, it’s beginning to look as though the Canucks may be unlocking an unexpected cheat code against the Oilers. Can McDavid, Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman be completely shut down? Absolutely not. They are far too good. But if everybody else is shut down, and it all rests on those three then there is a pathway to the third round for Vancouver. That trio is utterly brilliant, but it can’t pay for 60 minutes, and it isn’t going to score a goal on every shift.

Vancouver Road Warriors

A new film in the Mad Max series will be opening in theatres shortly, so it feels appropriate to highlight that the Canucks have proven to be road warriors in these playoffs – The Road Warrior being the title of the second Mad Max film. Head coach Rick Tocchet’s ensemble is a perfect 4-0 in the postseason on their travels.

No one will pretend that that quartet of victories were examples of hockey of the highest order (Game 4 of the first round, anyone?), but playing away from home is notoriously tough, and a club won’t always benefit from playing its preferred style. As a road team against the Oilers, there will undoubtedly be severe pressure to withstand on defence, just as there was in the third period of Game 3. But credit to the Canucks for being brave in the face of adversity. They out-hit the Oilers by an incredible 53-32 and blocked 23 shots to the Oilers’ six. Tyler Myers had four blocks to his name to lead the way.

It won’t do to get carried away with the rough stuff, however. Everyone saw what transpired behind Silovs’ net after the final whistle. Was McDavid’s slash annoying? Sure, it would be for any player on the receiving end, but Zadorov and Carson Soucy’s double-teaming on the Oilers superstar was not a good look. Although Zadorov could not have known what Soucy was going to do, it doesn’t change what resulted, and Soucy will now have a disciplinary hearing.

The big question now for the Canucks is can they replicate the Game 3 performance in Game 4, which will also be played in Edmonton? A 2-1 series lead is not a reason to get cocky, especially against a side as talented as Edmonton. The Oilers know that heading back to Vancouver down 3-1 would be bad news. Vancouver needs to be ready for a battle. So far in 2023-24, the Canucks have had the Oilers’ number (six wins in seven contests). These are the moments in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when a team’s DNA is revealed.