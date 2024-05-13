Zadorov Fined & Soucy Suspended for Hits on McDavid

The NHL has released the following rulings related to an incident at the end of Game 3 between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers.

Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov was levied the maximum fine of $5,000 by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Connor McDavid.

The Canucks will also be down a man for Game 4 as well. Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy has been suspended for Game 4 – also for cross-checking McDavid. Soucy will be eligible to return for Game 5 on Thursday.

McDavid gets a cross-check from Carson Soucy at the end of the game.



The incident occurred moments after the completion of Game 3 in which the Canucks won the game 4-3.

Zadorov’s cross-check to McDavid was to the back while Soucy’s was to the head. The NHL said they acknowledge Soucy’s argument that Zadorov’s cross-check to the back contributed to McDavid’s change in position that caused a check to the head. However, the NHL added in their player safety video on the suspension that this cross-check warrants further disciplinary action because it happens well after the game is over and “is not a hockey play.”

According to the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, Soucy has been suspended once and fined once in his 290 NHL games. They list Soucy as having “no relevant history” regarding disciplinary actions in his career.

The Canucks are leading the second-round series 2-1. Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton at 9:30 p.m. EDT and 6:30 p.m. PDT.

