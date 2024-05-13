Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Avalanche – Game 4

The Dallas Stars face the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Ball Arena for their second-round matchup. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1C) STARS at (3C) AVALANCHE

Western Conference Second Round, Game 4

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, FX-CA, SN, TVAS

Dallas leads best-of-7 series 2-1

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Evgenii Dadonov — Sam Steel — Craig Smith

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Radek Faksa

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status Report

Stars coach Pete DeBoer said there will be no lineup changes.

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Zach Parise

Brandon Duhaime — Yakov Trenin — Andrew Cogliano

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Jean-Luc Foudy, Arvid Holm, Caleb Jones, Nikolai Kovalenko, Chris Wagner, Sam Malinksy, Ivan Prosvetov, Joel Kiviranta

Injured: None

Status report

Drouin was a full participant at the morning skate and will be a game-time decision; he has not played since sustaining a lower-body injury in the Avalanche’s regular-season finale April 18.

