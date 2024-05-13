Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Avalanche – Game 4

The Dallas Stars face the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Ball Arena for their second-round matchup. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(1C) STARS at (3C) AVALANCHE
Western Conference Second Round, Game 4
9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, FX-CA, SN, TVAS
Dallas leads best-of-7 series 2-1
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Evgenii Dadonov — Sam Steel — Craig Smith
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Radek Faksa
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status Report
- Stars coach Pete DeBoer said there will be no lineup changes.
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin
Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Zach Parise
Brandon Duhaime — Yakov Trenin — Andrew Cogliano
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Jack Johnson — Sean Walker
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Jean-Luc Foudy, Arvid Holm, Caleb Jones, Nikolai Kovalenko, Chris Wagner, Sam Malinksy, Ivan Prosvetov, Joel Kiviranta
Injured: None
Status report
- Drouin was a full participant at the morning skate and will be a game-time decision; he has not played since sustaining a lower-body injury in the Avalanche’s regular-season finale April 18.
