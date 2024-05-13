Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Rangers – Game 5

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight for Game 5 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(2M) HURRICANES at (1M) RANGERS
Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 5
New York leads best-of-7 series 3-1
7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov
Jordan Martinook — Jack Drury — Martin Necas
Teuvo Teravainen — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Tony DeAngelo
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Jackson Blake, Brendan Lemieux, Maxime Comtois, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Spencer Martin, Dylan Coghlan, Ryan Suzuki, Ronan Seeley
Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Jonny Brodzinski
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider
Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom, Matt Rempe
Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body), Filip Chytil (illness)
Status report
- Wheeler, a forward, has been medically cleared for contact and was in a regular jersey at the Rangers’ morning skate. Wheeler, who had been skating in a red noncontact jersey, has not played since sustaining his injury Feb. 15.
- Chytil, a forward, was on the ice for the morning skate after missing Game 4 with an undisclosed illness. Rangers coach Peter Laviolette was noncommittal on the lineup, but it doesn’t appear Chytil will play after the line rushes indicated there would be no changes.
