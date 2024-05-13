Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Rangers – Game 5

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight for Game 5 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(2M) HURRICANES at (1M) RANGERS

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 5

New York leads best-of-7 series 3-1

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov

Jordan Martinook — Jack Drury — Martin Necas

Teuvo Teravainen — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Tony DeAngelo

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Jackson Blake, Brendan Lemieux, Maxime Comtois, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Spencer Martin, Dylan Coghlan, Ryan Suzuki, Ronan Seeley

Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Jonny Brodzinski

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom, Matt Rempe

Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body), Filip Chytil (illness)

Status report

Wheeler, a forward, has been medically cleared for contact and was in a regular jersey at the Rangers’ morning skate. Wheeler, who had been skating in a red noncontact jersey, has not played since sustaining his injury Feb. 15.

Chytil, a forward, was on the ice for the morning skate after missing Game 4 with an undisclosed illness. Rangers coach Peter Laviolette was noncommittal on the lineup, but it doesn’t appear Chytil will play after the line rushes indicated there would be no changes.

