Ilya Nabokov – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ilya Nabokov

2023-24 Team: Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)

Date of Birth: March 27, 2003

Place of Birth: Kasli, Russia

Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 179 pounds

Catches: Left

Position: Goaltender

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 Third-year eligible

Rankings

While Ilya Nabokov may be on the smaller side for a goaltender, he has not let it hinder his development. In his first full season in Russia’s premier hockey league, the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), he did nothing but impress. Taking the starting role for the Metallurg Magnitogorsk, he led the team to their third Gagarin Cup win in franchise history. He was one of the best goaltenders in the league, showing poise and consistency, reminiscent of veteran NHL goaltenders.

What has been most impressive with Nabokov’s game is his stability in the crease. He does not make the flashy plays because he does not need to; he is well-positioned and makes the saves you would expect all goaltenders to make. He is great at moving post to post, forcing the opposition to make a perfect shot to find the back of the net. He is not afraid to move to the top of the crease to block a shooter’s angle, and his glove and blocker are fast enough to make any save up high.

#KHL AWARDS ⚡️#LOK Daniil Isayev – Goaltender of the Year#hcSKA #CauseChaos Alexander Nikishin – Defenseman of the Year#2024NHLDraft #MMG Ilya Nabokov – Rookie of the Year#MMG Andrei Razin – Coach of the Year pic.twitter.com/xGnM42rXvA — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) May 13, 2024

While Nabokov is smaller at 6-foot-1, 179 pounds and that is likely the reason he went undrafted in 2023, it is not an issue, at least it should not be viewed as one. It was likely feared he would not be able to translate his success to the premier Russian league, and he proved doubters wrong this past season. It is hard to find a poor performance of his, and it appears he may become an outlier to the stereotype of Russian goaltenders being inconsistent. Watching him play, it is hard to imagine he does not continue his success throughout his development.

Ilya Nabokov – NHL Draft Projection

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft appears on the weaker end for goaltending prospects. Outside of Carter George, who is expected to go in the late second round or early in the third, the rest of the draft is up in the air for netminders. The reality for Nabokov is he could be the second goaltender taken off the board in the 55-75 range, or he could drop to 125 or later if no teams believe he can sustain his success. The most likely outcome is he goes in the beginning of the third round to a team looking to add a high-upside goaltending prospect.

Quotables

“Nabokov’s game is based around his incredible athleticism. He is quick and agile in the crease, able to catch edges from any position. Additionally, his ability to maintain knee flexion benefits his wide-stance style greatly. Nabokov’s wide stance makes shooters think they have space up-high, just for him to save it with the glove or blocker it away into the corner.” – David Phillips, FC Hockey (from, ‘25700 – Magnitogorsk vs. Spartak Moskva’, FC Hockey – 03/20/24)

Strengths

Elite athleticism

Consistent positioning

Fast hands

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Sustaining success for future seasons

Find ways to appear taller to the opposition

Vertical movement

NHL Potential

The biggest hurdle for Nabokov to jump through will be continuing his success throughout the 2024-25 season. He is expected to return to Metallurg as he finishes the final season under his current contract, so a lot is on the line if he hopes to go to North America following the season. If he can put up another impressive season, he will put himself in a great position to fight for an NHL roster spot. Once in the NHL, he has a starting potential upside. His game parallels Juuse Saros, but his upside may be closer to a Semyon Varlamov- or Petr Mrazek-quality goaltender.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 3.5/5, Reward: 4/5

Awards/ Achievements

KHL Gagarin Cup Champion

KHL Playoffs MVP

KHL Rookie of the Month (November)

KHL: Man of the Week: Ilya Nabokov

Ilya Nabokov Stats

Videos

