Christian Humphreys – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Christian Humphreys

2023-24 Team: USNTDP Juniors / USHL

Date of Birth: Feb. 4, 2006

Place of Birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 170 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

The 2024 NHL Draft is set to be an exciting one, with the first few rounds of the draft having a lot of uncertainty. One player who has a lot on the line is Christian Humphreys. In one of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program’s (USNTDP) weaker years since its conception, he has stood out as one of the stronger players. He is more known for his shot than anything else, but he is no slouch anywhere in his game.

Christian Humphreys, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Spending his final two seasons before entering the draft with the USNTDP, Humphries has shown strong growth. When he first started with the program, he struggled, especially away from the puck. Now, he regularly plays as the top-line center and has established a strong two-way game. Away from the puck, he positions himself well, helping prevent high-danger scoring chances for opposing skaters.

Unfortunately, he has yet to translate his positioning to his offensive game. Since he has a great shot, it would make sense to see him find his way near the slot and around the net for prime scoring opportunities. Whether it be his size or personal preference to not play that style of game, he rarely finds himself in those areas. His shooting talent is there, and production is due to increase. But for now, he still has room to grow.

As a center, he is on the weaker side in the faceoff circle, but that is expected to change over time. Playing against college teams at times, he is up against bigger and stronger centers with more experience. As he ventures into college as a University of Michigan commit, he is likely to see his faceoff success improve. He is still developing, and attending one of the best programs in all of hockey is sure to help him elevate his game.

Christian Humphreys — NHL Draft Projection

To predict where Humphreys ends up will be difficult. To bank on the potential and what he could be would be a risky move for any team picking in the first round. However, once the second round comes around, anything can happen. The likeliest result is to see him go in the 50-60 range. It will likely be a team looking for a higher-upside pick who is willing to wait a few extra seasons to see their selection turn professional. Teams that will be selecting and looking for a prospect like Humphreys in the 50-60 range could be the Carolina Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks, and Vegas Golden Knights.

Quotables

“He has taken up the first line centre spot alongside for the USA National Development Team, while flying under the radar, while using his competition against older and tougher opponents to learn to improve his play away from the puck, adding better body positioning, stick placement, and play without the puck. Usually offensive production drops off, but despite his size, he has excelled as an offensive threat using his read and react abilities and quickness to transition from defense to offense. Has a quick release and good velocity on his snap shot, but unfortunately very few of them occur in the high scoring areas in front of the net, and seems a little tentative to venture there. Has a high hockey IQ and anticipates extremely well. He is an effortless skater who always Hasan extra gear when it’s needed and uses speed and excellent edges to create transition opportunities. Plays a solid 200 foot game and does a good job of getting inside position on his man on the back check. He struggles in the face-off circle, but that should be improving along with his ability to win board battles as continues to build size and strength.” – Bill Płaczek, Lines

Strengths

Backcheck

Hands and Shot

Vision

Awareness

IQ

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Physicality and strength

On ice production

Maximizing talent

NHL Potential

Humphreys is another one of the prospects who could very well blossom into a steal and make scouts question how he went so late. Unfortunately, he will have plenty to overcome to get to that point. The most likely outcome for Humphreys is to develop into a middle-six scoring center who can step in on secondary special teams units.

Christian Humphreys, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

While he does not have any major issues in his game, he does not have any one area that sticks out, proving it to be a very difficult path to him becoming a high-end center. However, being a strong, complete center is also an admirable quality to have, and he has plenty of time to develop.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 3.25/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 6/10, Defense 5.5/10

Awards/ Achievements

He is committed to the University of Michigan.

Christian Humphreys on the University of Michigan

Christian Humphreys Stats

