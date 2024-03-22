Carter George – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Carter George

2023-24 Team: Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

Date of Birth: May 20, 2006

Place of Birth: Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada

Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 182 pounds

Catches: Left

Position: Goaltender

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

While not the prototypical size for a goaltender in the NHL, Carter George has proven that size is not everything when it comes to being a goalie in today’s game. While playing on an Owen Sound Attack team that has underperformed this season, George has stolen wins for his team, having had numerous games of 40 or more saves, including a 50-save shutout against the Barrie Colts on Nov. 23, 2023. He has been one of the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) best goaltenders in his first full season of junior hockey after a strong showing in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Team Canada. He was also a standout at this year’s CHL/NHL Top Prospects game.

Carter George, Owen Sound Attack (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

What has predominately stuck out about George’s game this season has been his quick yet poised movement in the crease. He can move side-to-side smoothly and quickly to close out shooters’ chances on him, even as a smaller goalie. His disciplined play in between the pipes for the Attack has been tied in with his poise as well, being able to find himself in the right position most times and exuding confidence as a rookie in the OHL.

Related: 2024 NHL Draft Guide

One downside to George’s game as a smaller goaltender is that he is unable to fight through screens in front of him, limiting his ability to see shots through them. Overall, though, he has shown to be one of the top draft-eligible goaltenders this year and has looked strong all season long.

Carter George – NHL Draft Projection

The 2024 Draft does not have a goalie who will go in the first round and maybe not even the second round. George will likely be one of the first three or four goalies taken in the draft around the early to mid-third round this year.

Quotables

“George’s game is mature beyond his years. His ability to track and anticipate play, along with excellent movement selection and (mostly) perfect positioning allow George to consistently keep the play in front of him. On the very rare occasion that he finds himself out of position, he has the athletic ability to recover. Though he’s listed at “only” 6’1, his relatively upright and compact stance allow him to fill more of the net than his counterparts of similar size.” – Colin Hunter, Dobber Prospects

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

“George is a smaller goalie who is composed in all scenarios. He plays a butterfly-heavy game and can move well throughout the crease. His ability to take good lines cross-crease resulted in him being early and set at shot positions. George makes saves look easy by tracking pucks well and staying square to shooters consistently.” – David Phillips, FCHockey

Strengths

He shows a strong confidence in the net for a smaller goaltender.

His size allows him to move quickly in the crease.

He can cut down the angles and space for shooters and fills the net well for his size.

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

He has struggled at times with cutting down rebound chances by opponents and will need to work on his rebound control.

Being able to fight through screens in front of him to get an eye on the puck has been an issue. Adding more muscle mass to his frame may solve this problem.

While he cannot control it, his size will make teams think twice about taking him.

Other Draft Profiles

NHL Potential

While a few goaltenders have been taken in the early rounds of the draft in the past few years, George will likely not be selected until at least the third round. He is currently fighting for the top spot in many rankings North American goaltender-wise with fellow OHLer Ryerson Leenders. As mentioned before, he is on the smaller side for goaltenders, although that has not stopped Nashville Predators goalie Jusse Saros (5-foot-11). But if his work ethic and confidence can continue to follow him to the next level, he could find himself becoming a starter in the NHL in his career.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 3/5, Reward: 4/5

Awards/ Achievements

2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup- Team Canada (Gold Medal)

Carter George Stats

Videos