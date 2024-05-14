Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Panthers – Game 5

The Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers tonight at Amerant Bank Arena for Game 5 of their second-round matchup. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(2A) BRUINS at (1A) PANTHERS
Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 5
7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC
Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-1
Bruins projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — Justin Brazeau
Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Pat Maroon
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jesper Boqvist, Patrick Brown, Jayson Megna, Brandon Bussi
Injured: Brad Marchand (upper body)
Status report:
- Marchand skated for the second day in a row, but the forward will miss his second straight game.
- Boston recalled forwards Brown and Megna, as well as Bussi, a goalie, from Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday.
Panthers projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Nick Cousins, Ryan Lomberg, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, William Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif
Injured: None
Status report
- The Panthers will dress the same lineup for the third consecutive game. … Reinhart will play after taking a puck to the face and leaving at 4:30 of the third period during a 3-2 win in Game 4 on Sunday.
