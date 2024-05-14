Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Panthers – Game 5

The Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers tonight at Amerant Bank Arena for Game 5 of their second-round matchup. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(2A) BRUINS at (1A) PANTHERS

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 5

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC

Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-1

Bruins projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — Justin Brazeau

Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Pat Maroon

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jesper Boqvist, Patrick Brown, Jayson Megna, Brandon Bussi

Injured: Brad Marchand (upper body)

Status report:

Marchand skated for the second day in a row, but the forward will miss his second straight game.

Boston recalled forwards Brown and Megna, as well as Bussi, a goalie, from Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Nick Cousins, Ryan Lomberg, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, William Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif

Injured: None

Status report

The Panthers will dress the same lineup for the third consecutive game. … Reinhart will play after taking a puck to the face and leaving at 4:30 of the third period during a 3-2 win in Game 4 on Sunday.

