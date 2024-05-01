May 1 Hockey Birthdays: Nylander, Slavin, Malarchuk

On May 1, we celebrate the birthdays of 27 past and present NHL players. Today’s list includes one of the core four with the Toronto Maple Leafs, a former Lady Byng winner, and a goalie remembered for one of the freakest injuries in NHL history. Let’s look at some names blowing out candles today.

William Nylander (1996)

William Nylander was born on May 1, 1996, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, to Michael Nylander, a member of the Calgary Flames. Although born in Canada, William is Swedish and represents his home country in international competitions. As one of Sweden’s most talented players in the NHL today, he just finished his best season with 98 points and reached 40 goals for the second time in nine seasons.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Nylander is one of the best players with the Maple Leafs, along with Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares. After betting on himself in 2022-23 with a then-career-high 87 points, he sought a contract extension worth more than $10 million, and he earned an eight-year deal valued at $11.5 million annually.

After 603 games, William has tallied 217 goals, 311 assists, and 528 points. Right now, he’s passed his dad in goals (209) but is still chasing him in games (920), assists (470), and points (679).

Jaccob Slavin (1994)

Jaccob Slavin is celebrating his 30th birthday today, one day after earning an assist in the Carolina Hurricanes’ Game 5 win in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The helper was his 34th career playoff point in 65 games. A nine-year veteran of the Hurricanes, making his debut in 2015-16, he’s played 665 games and compiled 272 points with 43 goals.

As a top pairing defender with Carolina, he won the Lady Byng Trophy in 2020-21, collecting just one penalty in 52 games. Although Slavin has yet to reach double digits in goals, he set a career-high with 42 points in 2021-22, finishing seventh in team scoring.

Clint Malarchuk (1961)

Clint Malarchuk was an NHL netminder for 10 seasons, joining the Quebec Nordiques through the 1981 Entry Draft as a fourth-round pick, 74th overall. He played two games in the 1981-82 season and then five more seasons with the franchise, compiling a 62-53-18 record in 139 games. In the summer of 1987, Malarchuk was dealt with Dale Hunter to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a first-round pick (Joe Sakic), Gaétan Duchesne, and Alan Haworth. The Grand Prairie, Alberta native played just 96 games with the Capitals, earning a 40-38-11 record, before another trade sent him to the Buffalo Sabres in March 1989.

In four campaigns with the Sabres, he went 39-39-16. However, his life changed on March 22, 1929, when a skate cut his carotid artery and jugular vein. Unfortunately, this incident is one of the most severe accidents to ever happen during an NHL game, and the quick reaction of Sabres trainer Jim Pizuetelli saved Malarchuk’s life.

