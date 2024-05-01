Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Oilers – Game 5

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight for Game 5 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(P3) KINGS at (P2) OILERS

Western Conference First Round, Game 5

10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, SN1, ESPN, BSW

Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 3-1

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Trevor Lewis

Carl Grundstrom — Pierre-Luc Dubios — Alex Laferriere

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy

Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare

Injured: None

Status Report

Each team held an optional morning skate Wednesday.

Kings interim coach Jim Hiller wasn’t tipping his hat on potential line changes ahead of puck drop, saying: “You’ll have to wait and see.”

Oilers projected lineup

Adam Henrique — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane

Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Warren Foegele — Derek Ryan — Mattias Janmark

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Philip Broberg, Connor Brown, Jack Campbell, Sam Carrick, Ryan Fanti, Sam Gagner, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Status report

Holloway moves up to the third line and Foegele drops down to the fourth for the Oilers.

