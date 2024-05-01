Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Oilers – Game 5

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight for Game 5 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(P3) KINGS at (P2) OILERS
Western Conference First Round, Game 5
10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, SN1, ESPN, BSW
Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 3-1
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Trevor Lewis
Carl Grundstrom — Pierre-Luc Dubios — Alex Laferriere
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy
Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare
Injured: None
Status Report
- Each team held an optional morning skate Wednesday.
- Kings interim coach Jim Hiller wasn’t tipping his hat on potential line changes ahead of puck drop, saying: “You’ll have to wait and see.”
Oilers projected lineup
Adam Henrique — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane
Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Warren Foegele — Derek Ryan — Mattias Janmark
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Philip Broberg, Connor Brown, Jack Campbell, Sam Carrick, Ryan Fanti, Sam Gagner, Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Status report
- Holloway moves up to the third line and Foegele drops down to the fourth for the Oilers.
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket