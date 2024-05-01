NHL Snubbing Bouchard as Norris Trophy Finalist Fine for Oilers

It’s fair to argue that Edmonton Oilers’ defenseman Evan Bouchard got snubbed this season when it comes to consideration for the 2023-24 Norris Trophy. Bouchard was not among the three finalists, as three elite-level blueliners Quinn Hughes, Roman Josi, and Cale Makar got the nominations.

It’s certainly disappointing for Bouchard fans, mostly because he had a Norris-caliber season. His stellar performance, which saw him deliver an impressive 18 goals and 82 points in 81 games, didn’t go unnoticed by many in Oilers Nation. While Oilers fans might be upset by his exclusion, there may be a silver lining here. In fact, his not being a finalist might be good news.

Bouchard Is Already Going to Be Expensive on His Next Contract

One could argue that Bouchard’s absence from the Norris Trophy ballot could work in favor of the Oilers organization in the long run. As noted by some fans, his exclusion may help mitigate the financial implications of his next contract. Due for a contract extension in 2025, as a pending RFA (with arbitration rights), anything his agent can use to leverage his next deal, they will.

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

In line for a hefty raise about the $3.9 million he’s making this season, he’s already going to be expensive and there’s a small chance that the Oilers try to nickel and dime him because of commitments they’ll want to make to Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and others. Being a Norris-trophy nominee goes a long way when making comparables. That he can’t say that helps the organization and the negotiating table.

Frankly, unless he has a similar or better season in 2024-25, no arbitrator can factor in that the Oilers are trying to extend a Norris Trophy nominee. With Bouchard’s remarkable performance likely to command attention during contract negotiations, any opportunity to keep his contract value lower could prove advantageous for the team’s salary cap management.

Everyone Now Knows Bouchard Is a Norris-Calber Player

At this point, not being officially a Norris finalist is a formality. Not including him doesn’t change the fact that the organization, his teammates, and the fan base know what he is. Bouchard is in the Norris conversation, even if he’s not among the three names who got the nod.

Bouchard’s snub got stats-happy hockey fans looking into his statistical prowess the second the three finalists were named. Indeed, analysis proves Bouchard is worthy of consideration. For example, a post by X.com account @TeacherofPuck suggests that Bouchard would have ranked favorably across several key metrics had he been included among the finalists, potentially even topping the charts in certain categories.

If included among the Norris candidates, Bouchard would rank

– 1st in xGF%

– 1st in CF%

– 2nd in GF%

– 1st in GF/60

– 1st in xGF/60

– 2nd in GA/60

– 2nd in xGA/60

– 2nd in WAR

– 3rd in PP points

– 3rd in PDO



Not a candidate for some reason. — local man (@TeacherofPuck) May 1, 2024

There’s no denying Bouchard’s impact as an underrated weapon for the Oilers. He’s wrongly accused of being only a strong offensive player, but his defensive contributions shouldn’t be ignored. Coupled with his offensive output, he is critical to the team’s success. Honestly, his pairing with Mattias Ekholm might make them the best duo in the league. A Norris Trophy nomination would have been a well-deserved acknowledgment of his achievements, but his performance speaks volumes regardless of any official recognition.

It Was a Tight Norris Trophy Race This Season

The Norris Trophy finalists ultimately selected all had outstanding seasons in their own right. It would be hard to remove any of them to make room for Bouchard. Some say Makar got in on reputation, and maybe that’s true. Still, he’s an elite defenseman, one of the best in the NHL.

While the Norris Trophy will elude him this season, Bouchard’s continued development means there are likely going to be more conversations about the award and his name will be a part of them. The Oilers can only hope that those conversations happen after he settles on a new long-term deal with the franchise.