NHL Rumors: Lightning, Panthers, Jets, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois updated the media on the status of contract negotiations with Steven Stamkos. Meanwhile, Sam Bennett is close to a return for the Florida Panthers. What will happen with the Winnipeg Jets after being eliminated from the playoffs? Who stays and who goes? Finally, will the New York Islanders make big roster changes?

BriseBois Hopeful for Deals with Stamkos and Hedman

Julien BriseBois spoke about Steven Stamkos and his future with the Lightning when the GM opened his avail this morning with Tampa-based media. He heaped praise on Stamkos’ play since the trade deadline, calling it “incredible.” He then noted, “I briefly met with Stammer when we landed after Game 5. I spoke with his agent yesterday … it is obviously a priority to see if we can get this done.”

Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates his goal with Victor Hedman in the second period against the Florida Panthers during Game Three of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

He also commented on the status of talks with defenseman Victor Hedman. He noted:

“I talked to his agent yesterday, just very preliminary. We’re going to circle back once we have time to debrief here. But, obviously, we’d love to keep Victor going forward. He’s an elite defenseman. He’s one of those special, all-time players and all-time great Tampa Bay Lightning and Bolt. He’s still super productive and I have no reason to believe that’s not going to be the case going forward.

Hedman is entering the last year of his contract in 2024-25.

BriseBois said the organization now has a better understanding of where the salary cap is. He also note that there is a new CBA that’s going to come in, with rumors of expansion drafts. All of that factors in.

Finally, head coach Jon Cooper had signed an extension and is under contract through the 2025-26 season.

Sam Bennett Close to a Return for Panthers

Panthers’ head coach Paul Maurice said it’s a “very real possibility” Sam Bennett plays in Round 2 for the team. Bennett will skate tomorrow for the first time since his Game 2 injury and when asked if he’ll suit up in Round 2, Maurice was quite hopeful. There should be another update before Game 1, which sounds like it’s set for Sunday.

Jets Offseason Plans and Player Extensions

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton writing for ESPN.COM, suggest that Winnipeg Jets’ GM Kevin Cheveldayoff faces some big decisions this summer. Navigating salary cap constraints while trying to bolster the team’s roster could be a trick, especially if the intention is to retain key players like UFAs Sean Monahan, Tyler Toffoli, Brenden Dillon, Dylan DeMelo, Colin Miller, and Laurent Brossoit.

Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun asked:

Does the team look to move a guy such as Kyle Connor, a supremely talented goal-scorer, or Nikolaj Ehlers, an analytical darling with speed in droves? More will be deciphered on Thursday, when the Jets are expected to hold their exit interviews, including with general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff. source – ‘BILLECK: Jets brought regular-season game to playoff battle’ – Scott Billeck – Winnipeg Sun – 05/01/2024

There are questions about whether head coach Rick Bowness will continue leading the Jets. His wife’s health was a concern this past season and at the age of 69, he may contemplate retirement. Bowness’ future isn’t clear. The team has an option, part of his recent two-year contract that he signed in the summer of 2022.

Possible Changes to Islanders’ Roster

While the goaltending let the team down, it is believed that the organization will work with Ilya Sorokin to try to get his game back. Don’t expect big trades or changes to the netminding. However, the Islanders are likely to address its scoring deficiency. It has remained a top priority for several seasons and it continues to haunt the team. New York should have enough cap space to work with so that they can attract a couple of free agents who can move the needle.