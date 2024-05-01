Hughes, Josi & Makar Named 2024 Norris Trophy Finalists

The NHL has announced its finalist for the James Norris Trophy, presented annually “to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.” The Norris Memorial Trophy was presented in 1953 by the four children of the late James Norris in memory of the former owner-president of the Detroit Red Wings. It is voted on by the members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Quinn Hughes, Roman Josi and Cale Makar are the three finalists for the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy. https://t.co/AGOsxQlLJQ #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/3Xsf6hoXVg — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 1, 2024

Here is a look at what each player did to earn a nomination for this award.

Cale Makar

The 25-year-old posted a career-best 90 points with 231 shots on net and 148 blocked shots over 77 outings in 2023-24. Heading into the 2024 NHL Playoffs, Makar’s average of 1.07 points per game during the playoffs is second all-time among NHL defensemen (minimum 30 games played), behind Bobby Orr (1.24). Nathan MacKinnon (1.30, third) and Mikko Rantanen (1.24, tied for fifth) are among the top seven skaters in points per game in the playoffs (minimum 50 games).

Makar debuted in the NHL in the 2019–20 season, making an immediate impact and winning the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year. In his second professional season, he was nominated for the James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league’s best defenceman, and won the Norris in the 2021–22 season. Makar won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the 2022 playoffs.

Quinn Hughes

Hughes took his game to new heights in the 2023-24 season with 17 tallies, 92 points, 199 shots on net and a plus-38 rating over 82 regular-season contests, including posting five goals and 17 assists over the final 20 games of the regular season.

Hughes has shown impressive offensive prowess as a defenseman since the beginning of his time with the Canucks. He was nominated for the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league’s best rookie in 2020 and holds several franchise and NHL records for defensemen.

Roman Josi

Josi had another excellent regular season with 23 goals and 85 points over 82 appearances, and he added 268 shots on net, 151 blocked shots, and a plus-12 rating.

In 2019–20, Josi became the first Swiss player and the first player in Predators’ franchise history to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league’s best defenceman. In 2021, he surpassed Mark Streit as the highest-scoring Swiss-born NHL player. In March 2023, Josi became the second-fastest active defenseman to reach 600 points in his NHL career.

